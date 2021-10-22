ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition parties stage country-wide protests against inflation

BR Web Desk 22 Oct 2021

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the alliance of the opposition political parties, and the PPP staged on Friday separate anti-government rallies in different cities across the country to protest against inflation.

On Monday, the PDM had unveiled the schedule of its countrywide "massive" public rallies as part of its anti-government drive and decided to hold its first public meeting in Gujranwala on October 16.

In the first phase, the PDM will stage protests in major cities, and afterward, it will make a decision about holding public meetings or a long march.

The PDM has also decided to hold a massive rally in Multan on November 30, and another one in Lahore on December 13.

PDM unveils schedule of countrywide rallies

Addressing a protest gathering at Karachi's Empress Market, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) general secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said rallies against inflation were a "public referendum" against the government.

Haideri said that the entire country was left at the mercy of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Prime Minister Imran Khan used to say he would commit suicide before going to the IMF. He had promised 10 million jobs [but] 16,000 people were let go in Islamabad," he said.

Speaking in Lahore, PML-N's Saad Rafique said the people of the country were facing “back-breaking inflation, unemployment, and lawlessness while also witnessing the degradation of state institutions.”

"Why are people dying of hunger? Why are they committing suicide? Why are they cursing the government? This did not happen overnight," he said.

Punjab govt forms committee to hold talks with TLP

Meanwhile, the PPP staged a separate protest in Karachi's Malir district against increasing inflation which the city’s Administrator Murtaza Wahab blamed on the incompetence of the current government.

Addressing the Karachi rally, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said PTI’s government has burdened the country’s citizens.

"I remember when Prime Minister Imran used to say when the dollar goes up in price, it is indicative that the rulers are thieves. Now tell me who the real thief is?" he questioned.

Shah said Imran Khan had spent his entire life outside Pakistan and had no idea of poverty in Pakistan.

"His vision for framing policies is very limited. If he continues to stay in power, it will destroy the country. Therefore, he should be ousted," he said.

Pakistan Economy Murad Ali Shah PDM Imran Khan PDM Protest TLP protest inflation fears PTI goverment

Comments

1000 characters

Opposition parties stage country-wide protests against inflation

More fintech companies in the offing: Dr Reza Baqir

Economy on path of development: Farrukh

Depreciation woes: Pakistan's rupee closes at 174 against US dollar

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's father withdraws petition against indictment

Country cannot move forward without basic political reforms: Fawad

Pakistan look to break World Cup jinx against India

US Iran envoy to hold nuclear talks with Europe powers

PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday

Pfizer says Covid vaccine 90% effective in younger children

Read more stories