Opposition parties stage country-wide protests against inflation

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the alliance of the opposition political parties, and the PPP staged on Friday separate anti-government rallies in different cities across the country to protest against inflation.

On Monday, the PDM had unveiled the schedule of its countrywide "massive" public rallies as part of its anti-government drive and decided to hold its first public meeting in Gujranwala on October 16.

In the first phase, the PDM will stage protests in major cities, and afterward, it will make a decision about holding public meetings or a long march.

The PDM has also decided to hold a massive rally in Multan on November 30, and another one in Lahore on December 13.

Addressing a protest gathering at Karachi's Empress Market, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) general secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said rallies against inflation were a "public referendum" against the government.

Haideri said that the entire country was left at the mercy of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Prime Minister Imran Khan used to say he would commit suicide before going to the IMF. He had promised 10 million jobs [but] 16,000 people were let go in Islamabad," he said.

Speaking in Lahore, PML-N's Saad Rafique said the people of the country were facing “back-breaking inflation, unemployment, and lawlessness while also witnessing the degradation of state institutions.”

"Why are people dying of hunger? Why are they committing suicide? Why are they cursing the government? This did not happen overnight," he said.

Meanwhile, the PPP staged a separate protest in Karachi's Malir district against increasing inflation which the city’s Administrator Murtaza Wahab blamed on the incompetence of the current government.

Addressing the Karachi rally, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said PTI’s government has burdened the country’s citizens.

"I remember when Prime Minister Imran used to say when the dollar goes up in price, it is indicative that the rulers are thieves. Now tell me who the real thief is?" he questioned.

Shah said Imran Khan had spent his entire life outside Pakistan and had no idea of poverty in Pakistan.

"His vision for framing policies is very limited. If he continues to stay in power, it will destroy the country. Therefore, he should be ousted," he said.