Punjab govt forms committee to hold talks with TLP

The Punjab government formed on Friday a committee that would hold talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as the group began its long march to the capital.

In a Twitter message, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced the formation of the committee that comprises provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Prosecution Minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin.

Earlier, amid separate protest calls by the TLP and opposition parties against the government, authorities suspended the Metro Bus service in Rawalpindi and blocked roads in Islamabad and Lahore.

The TLP is protesting against the detention of its party chief Saad Hussain Rizvi while the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has announced a series of countrywide demonstrations against inflation.

In a bid to stop the protesters from marching to sensitive areas, the Lahore district administration placed containers at various points such as the Samanabad turn at Multan Road and at the Grid Station Stop. Containers were also placed at the Dubai Chowk in Iqbal Town's Boulevard area.

Meanwhile, the provincial government suspended internet services around Multan Road, Grand Battery Stop, Iqbal Town, Nawankot, Samanabad, and Sabzazar areas of Lahore.

The notification issued on October 20 stated that internet services were to be suspended in the said areas with immediate effect till further request for reopening. It may be mentioned that all these areas have been sealed with containers.

PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

Metro Bus service was also suspended in Rawalpindi over fears of law and order situation while several roads in the city's inner areas were blocked. Containers were placed on the Sixth Road leading to the Faizabad area while the Faizabad Ojri Camp road was sealed off.

The city's administration said that the Metro Bus will only operate from the IJP Road Stop to the Pakistan Secretariat while it will remain suspended from Saddar to Faizabad.

TLP's long march

On October 21, the TLP had announced that it will start a long march towards Islamabad today (Friday). It stated that the group also had a 'Plan B' in case its members were stopped from marching on the capital.

Hundreds of TLP workers have been participating in a sit-in in Lahore to exert pressure on the Punjab government for the release of its party chief.

The TLP said that their demand for the implementation of an agreement reached between them and the government earlier this year remained unmet.

The agreement required the government to present the terms of a previous accord — signed between the two sides last year following protests by the TLP in a bid to pressurise the government to expel the French ambassador over the publication of blasphemous caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — in parliament before April 20.

TLP issues ‘ultimatum’ after talks hit stalemate

The earlier agreement had said the government would reach a consensus in parliament regarding the expulsion of the French ambassador within three months, would not appoint its ambassador to France, would release all the arrested workers of the TLP, and would also not register any case against the TLP leaders or workers in connection with the matter.

PDM's protest plan

Meanwhile, the PDM is holding anti-government protests across the country against rising inflation and growing unemployment after Friday prayers in numerous parts of the country which will be attended by leaders and workers of the PDM’s constituent parties.

Protest rallies will be taken out in several cities including Lahore, Sargodha, Peshawar, Swat, Changla and Karachi.

A protest schedule has been issued for various districts and divisions of Punjab including Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Jhang, and Jauharabad.