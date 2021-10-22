Pakistan Stock Exchange revises trading session timings

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) announced on Friday revised timings of the market, which it said would take effect from the date of 'Go Live' of the new trading system, planned for October 25, 2021.

According to the PSX notice sent to all market participants, key changes to the Designated Time Schedule (DTS) are: extension of 30 minutes for continuous trading session; reduction of post-close session to 10 minutes and reduction of the break period to 1 minute.

The stock market timings would be from 09:30am to 04:00pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, the market will open in two sessions, from 09:15am to 12:00 pm and the second session from 02:30pm till 05:00pm.

The office timings of PSX would be from 09:00am to 05:15 pm from Monday to Friday.