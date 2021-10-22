ANL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.27%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
ASL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
FCCL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.04%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGGL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.66%)
GGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.92%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.23%)
NETSOL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.39%)
PACE 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
PRL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.57%)
TRG 126.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.65%)
UNITY 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
WTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.12%)
BR100 4,747 Decreased By ▼ -16.32 (-0.34%)
BR30 20,551 Decreased By ▼ -119.81 (-0.58%)
KSE100 45,820 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0%)
KSE30 18,003 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Biden upbeat on spending deal, but new corporate taxes unlikely

AFP 22 Oct 2021

BALTIMORE: President Joe Biden said Thursday he is confident about getting his major infrastructure and social spending packages through Congress, but downplayed chances of securing his aim for a higher corporate tax rate.

"I do think I'll get a deal," Biden told a town hall with a live audience on CNN.

Biden said his feuding Democratic party was "down to four or five issues" but "I think we can get there."

Democrats have razor-thin majorities in both houses of Congress. However, internal divisions are preventing passage of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure revamp and a huge, separate social spending bill that Biden says will transform finances and fairness for ordinary Americans.

With pressure growing on the party not to come away empty handed, Biden is stepping up efforts to broker a truce between more conservative members and the left-leaning progressive wing.

At issue are the items on Biden's original wish list and how to pay for it all. He originally pushed for $3.5 trillion in spending on the social support bill, but the latest figure under consideration is about $2 trillion.

That means axing a lot from the original proposal.

Minimum tax rate of 15%: Milestone global corporate tax deal finally gets agreement

For example, one big item that Biden and his English teacher wife Jill Biden have championed -- two years of free higher education at community college -- looks set to miss out for now, Biden said. However, he said there was backing for an increase in scholarship money.

But beyond the haggling over where to spend the money is an equally fierce debate over how to pay for the bill.

A keystone of Biden's pitch has been his call to raise the corporate tax rate, reversing a cut made under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

An increase from 21 to 28 percent, along with a hike on taxes for the very richest Americans, would pay for the major spending splurge he sought, Biden says.

Those tax increases, opposed by a minority of Democrats, especially Senator Kyrsten Sinema, now seem unlikely.

"I don't think we're going to be able to get the vote," Biden said.

