Heritage buildings in Hyderabad will be preserved: official

HYDERABAD: Secretary Culture and Tourism Sindh Abdul Rahim Soomro today presided over a meeting at Shahbaz Hall Hyderabad regarding the preservation of the historic heritage buildings and promote tourism in Hyderabad.

He said that the Culture Department is going to organize an excellent tour programme from 14th of November 2021 at the official level to visit the historical and archaeological places of Hyderabad in which people from all over the country can register and visit all the tourist places of the city in collaboration with the Department of Culture.

He said that the culture department would present a model of a virtual tour through social media in which detailed information about all the places would also be given.

The Secretary Culture and Tourism said that in order to promote tourism of the cultural and archaeological places in Hyderabad and surrounding cities, the Department of Culture in collaboration with the district administration is organizing a tour of important and famous places in different cities of the division, every possible cooperation will be extended to the administration.

He said that in this regard, all the historical and heritage sites would be visited by coaster or minibus. The publication of pamphlets regarding all places, accommodation of visitors will be given to them.

On the occasion, the Secretary Culture and Tourism said that a tourism committee would be constituted by the culture department to ensure all arrangements regarding this event.

In the meeting, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch said that Hyderabad is a very important city in terms of history where there are many historical buildings as well as there are many archaeological sites in other cities of the division which can be renovated to improve tourism industry.

The Commissioner Hyderabad further said that the Department of Culture and District Administration is also providing opportunity to the private sector in this regard so that we can keep the history of our city alive.

The Commissioner Hyderabad further said that Basant Hall, Mirs’ tombs, Ghulam Shah Kalhoro’s Shrine, Mukhi House, Hasrat Mohani Library, Metha Ram Hostel and many other historic buildings which have been restored while other buildings will be restored soon. The renovation work is underway and further efforts will be made to preserve the historical heritage of Hyderabad so that not only we can preserve our ancient history but also provide opportunities for tourism.

The Commissioner Hyderabad directed the concerned officers to organize an awareness walk in collaboration with the civil society regarding the historical places of Hyderabad so that the people could get information about the history of the city.

Briefing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that besides preserving all the historical places in Hyderabad, the district administration is trying its best to invite people from different walks of life in the city for tourism. Efforts are being made to revive the tourism industry by making arrangements. The Deputy Commissioner said that very soon district administration is going to organize T-20 matches at Niaz Stadium so that the cricket ground could be reopened for sports.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that all arrangements would be made for the convenience of tourists by setting up counters at all the historical places and in this regard information would be displayed on the historical places through billboards and Penaflex in which the historical significance of buildings and other relevant information will be written.

The Deputy Commissioner gave a briefing to Secretary regarding the renovated buildings and further efforts of District administration.

