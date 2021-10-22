New York cotton

Markets
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
==================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
==================================================================================
Dec'21 110.42 111.35 105.88 106.14 13:19 106.14 -4.59 20937 110.73
Oct 21
Mar'21 108.39 109.25 103.98 104.15 13:19 104.15 -4.48 8209 108.63
Oct 21
May'21 107.41 108.25 103.15 103.24 13:14 103.24 -4.40 2836 107.64
Oct 21
==================================================================================
