NHA chief orders operator to strictly follow rate lists

ISLAMABAD: National Highways Authority (NHA) Chairman Capt Muhammad Khurrum Agha (retired) has instructed the service area operator to strictly follow rate lists and no overcharging will be accepted in this regard. The NHA spokesperson told media persons that the chairman visited various projects sites including under construction Lodhran-Multan Highway Project, Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3), and Khanewal-Multan Motorway (M-4 ext).

The chairman took public feedback regarding prices of edibles being sold at service area. The response of public was found satisfactory. Further, he directed the site staff/operators for proper maintenance of grassy lawns in service/rest areas.

The NHA chairman also visited TaateyPur Interchange site on Motorway (M-4 extension), and passed necessary instructions to concerned project director for timely resolution of land acquisition issues and expedite the construction activities at site. The chairman expressed his complete satisfaction on the pace and quality of work.

He directed to complete construction work in stipulated time period for people's convenience. NHA's General Manager Lodhran-Multan Project, Asad Khurshid Malik, Project Director Lodhran-Multan Project Mujahid Raza Malik, Deputy Project Director Lodhran-Multan Project Rana Nazir Ahmad and senior representatives of supervisory consultants and contractor accompanied him.

During site visit of Tandlianwala Service Area, he checked that Deputy Commissioner (DC) approved rate lists of various edibles, which have been displayed at prominent places along with the contact numbers of NHA officers. He instructed the Service Area operator to strictly follow these rates list and no overcharging will be accepted in this regard.

