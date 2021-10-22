ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NHA chief orders operator to strictly follow rate lists

Recorder Report 22 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Highways Authority (NHA) Chairman Capt Muhammad Khurrum Agha (retired) has instructed the service area operator to strictly follow rate lists and no overcharging will be accepted in this regard. The NHA spokesperson told media persons that the chairman visited various projects sites including under construction Lodhran-Multan Highway Project, Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3), and Khanewal-Multan Motorway (M-4 ext).

The chairman took public feedback regarding prices of edibles being sold at service area. The response of public was found satisfactory. Further, he directed the site staff/operators for proper maintenance of grassy lawns in service/rest areas.

The NHA chairman also visited TaateyPur Interchange site on Motorway (M-4 extension), and passed necessary instructions to concerned project director for timely resolution of land acquisition issues and expedite the construction activities at site. The chairman expressed his complete satisfaction on the pace and quality of work.

He directed to complete construction work in stipulated time period for people's convenience. NHA's General Manager Lodhran-Multan Project, Asad Khurshid Malik, Project Director Lodhran-Multan Project Mujahid Raza Malik, Deputy Project Director Lodhran-Multan Project Rana Nazir Ahmad and senior representatives of supervisory consultants and contractor accompanied him.

During site visit of Tandlianwala Service Area, he checked that Deputy Commissioner (DC) approved rate lists of various edibles, which have been displayed at prominent places along with the contact numbers of NHA officers. He instructed the Service Area operator to strictly follow these rates list and no overcharging will be accepted in this regard.

The chairman NHA also took public feedback regarding prices of edibles being sold at Service Area. The response of public was found satisfactory. Further, he directed the site staff/operators for maintenance of grassy lawns in service/rest areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Deputy Commissioner NHA Capt Muhammad Khurrum Agha

Comments

Comments are closed.

NHA chief orders operator to strictly follow rate lists

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

ADB to provide $600m to Ehsaas programme

UN sets up trust fund for ‘people’s economy’

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

KE seeks Rs3.45/unit increase under FCA

Pakistan retained on FATF ‘grey list’ again

Pak-Afghan trade, border issues discussed

FBR serves notice to beggar

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

OGDCL discovers gas reservoirs in Balochistan’s Kohlu district

Read more stories