KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 35% (F) 13-10-2021 22-10-2021 Drekkar Kingsway Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 NIL 22-10-2021 Agha Steel Industries Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 5% B 13-10-2021 22-10-2021 Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 15% B 13-10-2021 23-10-2021 Ghani Global Glass Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 NIL 23-10-2021 Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 25% (F),10% B 13-10-2021 22-10-2021 Pakistan PVC Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 NIL 22-10-2021 TPL Corp Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 NIL 22-10-2021 786 Investments Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 NIL 22-10-2021 Murree B rewery Company Ltd 16-10-2021 22-10-2021 100% (F) 14-10-2021 22-10-2021 Macter International Ltd 16-10-2021 23-10-2021 20% (F) 14-10-2021 23-10-2021 Babri Cotton Mills Ltd 16-10-2021 23-10-2021 NIL 23-10-2021 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 16-10-2021 23-10-2021 NIL 23-10-2021 Nimir Resins Ltd 17-10-2021 23-10-2021 NIL 23-10-2021 Dawood Equities Ltd 11-10-2021 25-10-2021 10% B 07-10-2021 25-10-2021 Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 16-10-2021 25-10-2021 30% (F) 14-10-2021 25-10-2021 Artistic Denim Mills Ltd 17-10-2021 25-10-2021 20% (F) 14-10-2021 25-10-2021 NetSol Technologies Ltd 18-10-2021 25-10-2021 NIL 25-10-2021 Calcorp Ltd 18-10-2021 25-10-2021 NIL 25-10-2021 Descon Oxychem Ltd 18-10-2021 25-10-2021 10% (F) 14-10-2021 25-10-2021 Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 100% (F) 15-10-2021 25-10-2021 Shezan International Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 55% (F),10% B 15-10-2021 25-10-2021 Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 NIL 25-10-2021 Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 10% (F) 15-10-2021 25-10-2021 Saif Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 NIL 25-10-2021 Olympia Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 NIL 25-10-2021 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 NIL 25-10-2021 Ismail Industries Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 150% (F) 15-10-2021 25-10-2021 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 20% (F) 15-10-2021 25-10-2021 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd-Preference 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 15% (F) Sui Northern Gas Pipeines Ltd 22-10-2021 25-10-2021 20% (i) 20-10-2021 Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 100% (F) 13-10-2021 26-10-2021 Sally Textile Mills Ltd 16-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021 Habib Rice Products Ltd 18-10-2021 26-10-2021 60% (F) 14-10-2021 26-10-2021 First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 18-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021 Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd 18-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021 Sindh Modaraba 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 10% (F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Gatron (Industries) Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021 Ibrahim Fibres Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 20% (F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Orient Rental Modaraba 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 10% (F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Popular Islamic Modaraba 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 4.034% (F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Pak Datacom Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 15% (F),10% B 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021 Arpak International Investments Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021 First Elite Capital Modaraba 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 3% (F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 27.5% (F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Gillette Pakistan Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 750% (F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 (SMBLTFC) Summit Bank Ltd # 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 26-10-2021 Javedan Corporation Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 20% B 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 20% (F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Bolan Castings Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021 Orix Modaraba 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 29% (F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Kohinoor Energy Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021 NImir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 20% (F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 First National Bank Modaraba 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021 Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 10% (F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Buxly Paints Ltd 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021 Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 20% (F),20% B 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021 Shield Corporation Ltd 13-10-2021 27-10-2021 20% (F) 11-10-2021 27-10-2021 First Imrooz Modaraba 14-10-2021 27-10-2021 155% (F) 12-10-2021 27-10-2021 First Habib Modaraba 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 28% (F) 14-10-2021 27-10-2021 Habib Metro Modaraba 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 4% (F) 14-10-2021 27-10-2021 Byco P etroleum Pakistan Ltd 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 214.50% (F) 15-10-2021 27-10-2021 Blessed Textiles Ltd 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 330% (F) 15-10-2021 27-10-2021 Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 715% (F) 15-10-2021 27-10-2021 Globe Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Biafo Industries Ltd 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 10% B 15-10-2021 27-10-2021 Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Invest C apital Investment Bank Ltd. 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 K ohinoor Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Data A gro Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Dadabhoy S ack Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd. 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 D.M. Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Sana Industries Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 15% (F),10% B 15-10-2021 27-10-2021 Security Leasing Corporation Ltd. 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Nishat Power Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 15% (F) 15-10-2021 27-10-2021 AN Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 7% (F) 15-10-2021 27-10-2021 Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd. 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Karam Ceramics Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 10% B 15-10-2021 28-10-2021 Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Diamond Industries Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Gharibwal Cement Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Al-A bid S ilk Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Towellers Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Dewan Cement Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd. 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Dewan K halid Textiles Mills Ltd. 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Dewan F arooque Spinning Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Dewan F arooque Motors Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 First D awood Investment Bank Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 40% (F) 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 Roshan Packages Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 50% (F) 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 At-Tahur Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 12% B 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 150% (F) 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 First UDL Modaraba 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 11% (F) 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 5% (F),8% B 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 Altern Energy Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 30% (ii) 18-10-2021 Bilal F ibres Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Pakistan Services Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 International Knitwear Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 100% (F) 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 Premium Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 500% (F) 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 Sitara Energy Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 15% (F) 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 Sapphire Fibres Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 100% (F) 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 Allied Rental Moadarba 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 15% (F) 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 100% (F),10% B 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 30% B 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 Sitara Peroxide Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Rupali Polyester Ltd 22-10-2021 27-10-2021 50% (F) 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 Meezan Bank Ltd 25-10-2021 27-10-2021 15% (iii) 21-10-2021 Image Pakistan Ltd 08-10-2021 28-10-2021 10% (F) 06-10-2021 28-10-2021 Allawasaya Textile & Finishing Mills Ltd 14-10-2021 28-10-2021 352.50% (F) 12-10-2021 28-10-2021 Ecopack Ltd 15-10-2021 28-10-2021 10% B 13-10-2021 28-10-2021 Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Arshad Energy Ltd 19-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 28-10-2021 18% (F) 15-10-2021 28-10-2021 Amtex Ltd 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Crescent Fibres Ltd 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 15% (F) 15-10-2021 28-10-2021 Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Ltd 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Dost Steels Ltd 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Flying Cement Company Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 5% B 18-10-2021 28-10-2021 Service Industries Textiles Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 10% (F) 18-10-2021 28-10-2021 Bunnys Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Colony Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Hala Enterprises Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 TRG Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Fecto Cement Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 The General Tyre & Rubber Company of Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Pioneer Cement Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Nishat C hunian Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 50% (F) 18-10-2021 28-10-2021 First National Equities Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd. 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 15% B 18-10-2021 28-10-2021 Redco Textiles Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Shams Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 20% (F) 18-10-2021 28-10-2021 Indus D yeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Citi P harma Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 15% (F),10% B 18-10-2021 28-10-2021 Media Times Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Mitchells F ruit Farms Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Balochistan Glass Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 GOC (Pak) Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Ghani Glass Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 10% (F) 18-10-2021 28-10-2021 First P aramount Modaraba 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 4.5% (F) 18-10-2021 28-10-2021 The Organic Meat Company Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 10% B 18-10-2021 28-10-2021 Masood Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 17.50% (F) 18-10-2021 28-10-2021 Masood Textile Mills Ltd-Preference (M S O TP S) * 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 Rs.0.93* 18-10-2021 28-10-2021 Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 First Capital Securities Corporation Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 First Capital Equities Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Pace (Pakistan) Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Ados Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Asim Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 J .A . Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Hira Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Beco Steel Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Nishat Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 40% (F) 18-10-2021 28-10-2021 Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 30% (F) 18-10-2021 28-10-2021 D .G. K han Cement Company Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 10% (F) 18-10-2021 28-10-2021 Dewan S alman F ibre Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 MACPAC F ilms Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Service F abrics Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 2% B 18-10-2021 28-10-2021 Crescent Jute P roducts Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 First IBL Modaraba 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 AirLink Communication Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 12.5%(F),7.5%B 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 First F idelity Leasing Modaraba 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Kohinoor Industries Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 IBL Healthcare Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 10% (F),20% B 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 25% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 10% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 10% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 J .K . Spinning Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 15% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Ghandhara Industries Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 27.50% (ii) 20-10-2021 Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 25% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 25% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 25% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 15% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 ICC Industries Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Fateh Industries Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Trust S ecurities & Brokerage Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 B .F. Modaraba 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 5% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Metropolitan Steel Corporation Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Husein Industries Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Telecard Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 5% B 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Power Cement Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 30% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Zephyr Textiles Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 5% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 100% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Saudi Pak L easing Company Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Ghazi F abrics International Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 7.5% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Din Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Burshane L P G (Pakistan) Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 The Searle Company Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 28-10-2021 Safe Mix Concrete Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021 Grays L easing Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Pakistan National S hipping Corporation Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 30% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Din Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Aisha Steel Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 20% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 13.2% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 13% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Samin Textiles Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Unity Foods Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Aisha Steel Mills Ltd-Preference (ASLCPS) * 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 Rs.12.85* 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Aisha Steel Mills Ltd-Convertible Pref. (ASLCPS) * 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 Rs.7.16* 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 14.3% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Quice Food Industries Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Frontier C eramics Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Escorts Investment Bank Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 United B rands Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Power Cement Ltd-P reference (P O W E RP S) 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 120% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Pakistan S tock E xchange Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 2% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd 23-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Tri-S tar Mutual F und Ltd 23-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 D.S .Industries Ltd 23-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Tri-S tar Power Ltd 23-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 (UB LTF C 5) United Bank Ltd 21-10-2021 29-10-2021 Hafiz Ltd 22-10-2021 29-10-2021 20% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Modaraba A l-Mali 22-10-2021 29-10-2021 3.7%(F),31% R 20-10-2021 7-10-2021 Pak L eather Crafts Ltd 23-10-2021 29-10-2021 NIL 29-10-2021 Engro Fertilizers Ltd 27-10-2021 29-10-2021 35% (iii) 25-10-2021 Shahtaj Textile Ltd 20-10-2021 30-10-2021 115% (F) 15-10-2021 27-10-2021 Gulistan Textile Mills Ltd 23-10-2021 30-10-2021 NIL 30-10-2021 Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd 23-10-2021 30-10-2021 NIL 30-10-2021 Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd 23-10-2021 30-10-2021 NIL 30-10-2021 Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd 23-10-2021 30-10-2021 NIL 30-10-2021 S .S . Oil Mills Ltd 24-10-2021 30-10-2021 30% (F) 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 Millat Tractors Ltd 24-10-2021 30-10-2021 500% (F),20% B 21-10-2021 30-10-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. 29-10-2021 30-10-2021 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 29-10-2021 31-10-2021 30% (iii) 27-10-2021 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd-P reference 29-10-2021 31-10-2021 3% (iii) 27-10-2021 Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 25-10-2021 01-11-2021 10% (F) 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 J D W S ugar Mills Ltd # 26-10-2021 01-11-2021 01-11-2021 Habib Bank Ltd 29-10-2021 02-11-2021 17.5% (iii) 27-10-2021 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 29-10-2021 02-11-2021 15% (i) 27-10-2021 Fauji Foods Ltd 28-10-2021 03-11-2021 97.19919% R 26-10-2021 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd # 28-10-2021 03-11-2021 03-11-2021 Dolmen City RE IT 01-11-2021 03-11-2021 3.3% (i) 28-10-2021 Summit Bank Ltd 29-10-2021 04-11-2021 NIL 04-11-2021 United Bank Ltd 02-11-2021 04-11-2021 40% (iii) 29-10-2021 Rafhan Maize P roducts Company Ltd 02-11-2021 04-11-2021 1500% (iii) 29-10-2021 Fauji F ertilizer Company Ltd # 03-11-2021 05-11-2021 05-11-2021 First Tri-S tar Modaraba 23-10-2021 06-11-2021 6% (F) 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 The Searle Company Ltd 02-11-2021 08-11-2021 20% (F),30% B 29-10-2021 Avanceon Ltd # 03-11-2021 10-11-2021 10-11-2021 Al-Shaheer Corporation Ltd 23-11-2021 25-11-2021 NIL 25-11-2021 Fauji Foods Ltd # 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 26-11-2021 F irst E quity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5% (F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

As per Company Announcement *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021