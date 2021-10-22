ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
Recorder Report 22 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35% (F)         13-10-2021    22-10-2021
Drekkar Kingsway Ltd              15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           22-10-2021
Agha Steel Industries Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   5% B            13-10-2021    22-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   15% B           13-10-2021    23-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd            15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd           15-10-2021   22-10-2021   25% (F),10% B   13-10-2021    22-10-2021
Pakistan PVC Ltd                  15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           22-10-2021
TPL Corp Ltd                      15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           22-10-2021
786 Investments Ltd               15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           22-10-2021
Murree B rewery Company Ltd       16-10-2021   22-10-2021   100% (F)        14-10-2021    22-10-2021
Macter International Ltd          16-10-2021   23-10-2021   20% (F)         14-10-2021    23-10-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd            16-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd                         16-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd                  17-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Dawood Equities Ltd               11-10-2021   25-10-2021   10% B           07-10-2021    25-10-2021
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd       16-10-2021   25-10-2021   30% (F)         14-10-2021    25-10-2021
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd          17-10-2021   25-10-2021   20% (F)         14-10-2021    25-10-2021
NetSol Technologies Ltd           18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Calcorp Ltd                       18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd                18-10-2021   25-10-2021   10% (F)         14-10-2021    25-10-2021
Sitara Chemical 
Industries Ltd                    19-10-2021   25-10-2021   100% (F)        15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Shezan International Ltd          19-10-2021   25-10-2021   55% (F),10% B   15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd           19-10-2021   25-10-2021   10% (F)         15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Saif Textile Mills Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Olympia Mills Ltd                 19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Haji Mohammad Ismail 
Mills Ltd                         19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Ismail Industries Ltd             19-10-2021   25-10-2021   150% (F)        15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021   20% (F)         15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd-Preference                    19-10-2021   25-10-2021   15% (F)
Sui Northern Gas 
Pipeines Ltd                      22-10-2021   25-10-2021   20% (i)         20-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil 
Company Ltd                       15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100% (F)        13-10-2021    26-10-2021
Sally Textile 
Mills Ltd                         16-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Habib Rice Products Ltd           18-10-2021   26-10-2021   60% (F)         14-10-2021    26-10-2021
First Credit & 
Investment
Bank Ltd                          18-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd               18-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10% (F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Gatron (Industries) Ltd           19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20% (F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Orient Rental Modaraba            19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10% (F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Popular Islamic Modaraba          19-10-2021   26-10-2021   4.034% (F)      15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Pak Datacom Ltd                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   15% (F),10% B   15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Arpak International
Investments Ltd                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
First Elite Capital 
Modaraba                          19-10-2021   26-10-2021   3% (F)          15-10-2021    26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5% (F)       15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Gillette Pakistan Ltd             19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd        19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750% (F)        15-10-2021    26-10-2021
(SMBLTFC) Summit Bank Ltd #       19-10-2021   26-10-2021                                 26-10-2021
Javedan Corporation Ltd           19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20% B           15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd         19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20% (F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Bolan Castings Ltd                19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Orix Modaraba                     19-10-2021   26-10-2021   29% (F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd               19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
NImir Industrial 
Chemicals Ltd                     20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20% (F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
First National Bank 
Modaraba                          20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Sardar Chemical 
Industries Ltd                    20-10-2021   26-10-2021   10% (F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Buxly Paints Ltd                  20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd            20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20% (F),20% B   15-10-2021    26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile 
Mills Ltd                         20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd            13-10-2021   27-10-2021   20% (F)         11-10-2021    27-10-2021
First Imrooz Modaraba             14-10-2021   27-10-2021   155% (F)        12-10-2021    27-10-2021
First Habib Modaraba              18-10-2021   27-10-2021   28% (F)         14-10-2021    27-10-2021
Habib Metro Modaraba              18-10-2021   27-10-2021   4% (F)          14-10-2021    27-10-2021
Byco P etroleum Pakistan Ltd      19-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   27-10-2021   214.50% (F)     15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd              19-10-2021   27-10-2021   330% (F)        15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   27-10-2021   715% (F)        15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Globe Textile Mills Ltd           19-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Biafo Industries Ltd              19-10-2021   27-10-2021   10% B           15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Invest C apital Investment 
Bank Ltd.                         20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
K ohinoor Mills Ltd               20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Data A gro Ltd                    20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dadabhoy S ack Ltd                20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dadabhoy Cement 
Industries Ltd.                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Sana Industries Ltd               20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (F),10% B   15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Security Leasing 
Corporation Ltd.                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (F)         15-10-2021    27-10-2021
AN Textile Mills Ltd              20-10-2021   27-10-2021   7% (F)          15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Landmark Spinning 
Industries Ltd.                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Karam Ceramics Ltd                20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   10% B           15-10-2021    28-10-2021
Shaffi Chemical 
Industries Ltd                    20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Diamond Industries Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Gharibwal Cement Ltd              20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Al-A bid S ilk Mills Ltd          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Towellers Ltd                     20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Dewan Cement Ltd                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd           20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Mushtaq Textile 
Mills Ltd.                        20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan K halid Textiles 
Mills Ltd.                        20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan F arooque Spinning
Mills Ltd                         20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan F arooque Motors Ltd        20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
First D awood Investment
Bank Ltd                          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   40% (F)         18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Roshan Packages Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd                         21-10-2021   27-10-2021   50% (F)         18-10-2021    27-10-2021
At-Tahur Ltd                      21-10-2021   27-10-2021   12% B           18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   150% (F)        18-10-2021    27-10-2021
First UDL Modaraba                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   11% (F)         18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd                   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5% (F),8% B     18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Altern Energy Ltd                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30% (ii)        18-10-2021
Bilal F ibres Ltd                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Pakistan Services Ltd             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
International Knitwear Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100% (F)        18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Premium Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   27-10-2021   500% (F)        18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Sitara Energy Ltd                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd          21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (F)         18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Sapphire Fibres Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100% (F)        18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba            21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (F)         18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100% (F),10% B  18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd      21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30% B           18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Sitara Peroxide Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Rupali Polyester Ltd              22-10-2021   27-10-2021   50% (F)         20-10-2021    27-10-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                   25-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (iii)       21-10-2021
Image Pakistan Ltd                08-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)         06-10-2021    28-10-2021
Allawasaya Textile &
 Finishing
Mills Ltd                         14-10-2021   28-10-2021   352.50% (F)     12-10-2021    28-10-2021
Ecopack Ltd                       15-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% B           13-10-2021    28-10-2021
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Arshad Energy Ltd                 19-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd          19-10-2021   28-10-2021   18% (F)         15-10-2021    28-10-2021
Amtex Ltd                         20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Crescent Fibres Ltd               20-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% (F)         15-10-2021    28-10-2021
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic
Industries Ltd                    20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Dost Steels Ltd                   20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Flying Cement Company 
Ltd                               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   5% B            18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Service Industries 
Textiles Ltd                      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)         18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Bunnys Ltd                        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Colony Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Hala Enterprises Ltd              21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
TRG Pakistan Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Fecto Cement Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pioneer Cement Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Nishat C hunian Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   50% (F)         18-10-2021    28-10-2021
First National 
Equities Ltd                      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd.                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% B           18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Redco Textiles Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Shams Textile Mills Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   20% (F)         18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Indus D yeing & Manufacturing
Co. Ltd                           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Citi P harma Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% (F),10% B   18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Media Times Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Mitchells F ruit Farms Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Balochistan Glass Ltd             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
GOC (Pak) Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)         18-10-2021    28-10-2021
First P aramount Modaraba         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   4.5% (F)        18-10-2021    28-10-2021
The Organic Meat Company Ltd      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% B           18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Masood Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   17.50% (F)      18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Masood Textile Mills
Ltd-Preference (M S O TP S)
 *                                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.0.93*        18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Salman Noman Enterprises 
Ltd                               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
First Capital Securities
Corporation Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
First Capital Equities Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ados Pakistan Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Asim Textile Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
J .A . Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Hira Textile Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Beco Steel Ltd                    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Nishat Mills Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   40% (F)         18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   30% (F)         18-10-2021    28-10-2021
D .G. K han Cement
Company Ltd                       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)         18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Dewan S alman F ibre Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
MACPAC F ilms Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Service F abrics Ltd              21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pakistan Hotels Developers 
Ltd                               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Shifa International 
Hospitals Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   2% B            18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Crescent Jute P roducts Ltd       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
First IBL Modaraba                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
AirLink Communication Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   12.5%(F),7.5%B  20-10-2021    28-10-2021
First F idelity Leasing 
Modaraba                          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Kohinoor Industries Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd                         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
IBL Healthcare Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F),20% B   20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25% (F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
J .K . Spinning Mills Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% (F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Ghandhara Industries Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50% (ii)     20-10-2021
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25% (F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Prosperity Weaving 
Mills Ltd                         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25% (F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25% (F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% (F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
ICC Industries Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Fateh Industries Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Trust S ecurities &
Brokerage Ltd                     22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
B .F. Modaraba                    22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5% (F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd                   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Husein Industries Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Telecard Ltd                      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5% B            20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Power Cement Ltd                  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   30% (F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Zephyr Textiles Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5% (F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   100% (F)        20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Saudi Pak L easing Company 
Ltd                               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ghazi F abrics International
 Ltd                              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   7.5% (F)        20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Burshane L P G (Pakistan) Ltd     22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
The Searle Company Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021                                 28-10-2021
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Grays L easing Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pakistan National S hipping
Corporation Ltd                   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   30% (F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   20% (F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   13.2% (F)       20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   13% (F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Samin Textiles Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Unity Foods Ltd                   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills
Ltd-Preference (ASLCPS) *         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.12.85*       20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills
Ltd-Convertible Pref. 
(ASLCPS) *                        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.7.16*        20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3% (F)       20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Quice Food Industries Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Frontier C eramics Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
The National Silk & Rayon
Mills Ltd                         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Escorts Investment Bank Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
United B rands Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Power Cement
Ltd-P reference (P O W E RP S)    22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   120% (F)        20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Pakistan S tock E xchange Ltd     22-10-2021   28-10-2021   2% (F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd                      23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Tri-S tar Mutual F und Ltd        23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
D.S .Industries Ltd               23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Tri-S tar Power Ltd               23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
(UB LTF C 5) United Bank Ltd      21-10-2021   29-10-2021
Hafiz Ltd                         22-10-2021   29-10-2021   20% (F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Modaraba A l-Mali                 22-10-2021   29-10-2021   3.7%(F),31% R   20-10-2021     7-10-2021
Pak L eather Crafts Ltd           23-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                           29-10-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             27-10-2021   29-10-2021   35% (iii)       25-10-2021
Shahtaj Textile Ltd               20-10-2021   30-10-2021   115% (F)        15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Gulistan Textile Mills Ltd        23-10-2021   30-10-2021   NIL                           30-10-2021
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd       23-10-2021   30-10-2021   NIL                           30-10-2021
Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd        23-10-2021   30-10-2021   NIL                           30-10-2021
Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd      23-10-2021   30-10-2021   NIL                           30-10-2021
S .S . Oil Mills Ltd              24-10-2021   30-10-2021   30% (F)         21-10-2021    27-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd               24-10-2021   30-10-2021   500% (F),20% B  21-10-2021    30-10-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd.                     29-10-2021   30-10-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd     29-10-2021   31-10-2021   30% (iii)       27-10-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-P reference                   29-10-2021   31-10-2021   3% (iii)        27-10-2021
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd          25-10-2021   01-11-2021   10% (F)         21-10-2021    28-10-2021
J D W S ugar Mills Ltd #          26-10-2021   01-11-2021                                 01-11-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                    29-10-2021   02-11-2021   17.5% (iii)     27-10-2021
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       29-10-2021   02-11-2021   15% (i)         27-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd                   28-10-2021   03-11-2021   97.19919% R     26-10-2021
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd #                     28-10-2021   03-11-2021                                 03-11-2021
Dolmen City RE IT                 01-11-2021   03-11-2021   3.3% (i)        28-10-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                   29-10-2021   04-11-2021   NIL                           04-11-2021
United Bank Ltd                   02-11-2021   04-11-2021   40% (iii)       29-10-2021
Rafhan Maize P roducts
Company Ltd                       02-11-2021   04-11-2021   1500% (iii)     29-10-2021
Fauji F ertilizer Company Ltd #   03-11-2021   05-11-2021                                 05-11-2021
First Tri-S tar Modaraba          23-10-2021   06-11-2021   6% (F)          21-10-2021    28-10-2021
The Searle Company Ltd            02-11-2021   08-11-2021   20% (F),30% B   29-10-2021
Avanceon Ltd #                    03-11-2021   10-11-2021                                 10-11-2021
Al-Shaheer Corporation Ltd        23-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd #                 20-11-2021   26-11-2021                                 26-11-2021
F irst E quity Modaraba           11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5% (F)          09-12-2021    21-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

As per Company Announcement *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

