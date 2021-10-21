ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
KSE-100 extends gains, up another 322 points

BR Web Desk 21 Oct 2021

Extending gains from the previous session, the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed another session in the green with a gain of 322 points on Thursday.

The index opened on a positive note, and witnessed a stronger rally in the second half of the day, accumulating over 650 points in intra-day trading to hit 46,162.78.

Profit-booking, however, took the index lower in the final hour.

At close on Thursday, the KSE-100 Index settled higher by 321.94 points or 0.71 to end at 45,821.4. Both volume and value of shares traded improved from the previous session.

Investors seemed to have gained some confidence after the government said negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are progressing smoothly, and a joint announcement regarding the release of $1 billion under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) will be made soon.

On the economic front, auto financing reached an all-time high at Rs338 billion as of September 2021, up 45.5% year-on-year, and 3.8% on monthly basis.

On the corporate front, Askari Bank Limited announced earnings at Rs6.8 billion, alongside an EPS of Rs5.40 for 9MCY21 depicting a YoY downturn of 17%. Kohat Cement Company Ltd also announced its 1QFY22 financial result, posting a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs1.4 billion alongside an EPS of Rs6.96, compared to Rs507 million PAT and an EPS of Rs2.52 during the same period last year.

KSE-100 gains 870 points as investor sentiment soothed on IMF front

On Thursday, sectors taking the benchmark KSE-100 index upwards included banking (211.82 points), oil and gas exploration (94.09 points) and fertiliser (89.04 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased from 308.19 million on Wednesday to 338.32 million on Thursday. The value of shares traded also increased, amounting to Rs13.36 billion from Rs10.38 billion on Wednesday.

Bank of Punjab was the volume leader with 25.57 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited XB with 24.33 million shares, and Hum Network with 23.89 million shares.

Shares of 359 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 158 registered an increase, 185 recorded a fall, while 16 remained unchanged.

