World

Sweden extends pause of Moderna COVID vaccine for younger age groups

Reuters Updated 21 Oct 2021

STOCKHOLM: Sweden has extended the pause of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 30 and younger due to rare heart-related side-effects, the public health agency said on Thursday.

The health agency said earlier in October that data pointed to an increase of myocarditis and pericarditis among youths and young adults vaccinated with Moderna vaccine Spikevax, and paused the use for all born 1991 or later.

US FDA advisers back Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for older and high-risk people

The agency said on Thursday the pause would be extended beyond the original deadline of Dec. 1 and those who had taken a first dose of the Moderna vaccine would be offered the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer/Biontech instead.

The European Medicines Agency approved the use of Comirnaty in May, while Spikevax was given the nod for children over 12 in July.

EU says COVID boosters may have higher legal risks without EMA approval

