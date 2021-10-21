Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,919,395 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

At least 241,957,600 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

On Wednesday, 8,774 new deaths and 457,817 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 3,222 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,036 and Ukraine with 546.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 731,265 deaths from 45,219,067 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 604,228 deaths from 21,680,488 cases, India with 452,811 deaths from 34,127,450 cases, Mexico with 285,347 deaths from 3,767,758 cases, and Russia with 227,389 deaths from 8,131,164 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 606 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 343, Republic of North Macedonia with 336, Montenegro with 326, Bulgaria with 325, and Hungary with 315.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,511,752 deaths from 45,619,755 cases, Europe 1,364,060 deaths from 71,694,354 infections, and Asia 859,373 deaths from 55,286,174 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 759,875 deaths from 46,907,524 cases, Africa 216,157 deaths from 8,450,921 cases, Middle East 205,600 deaths from 13,766,911 cases, and Oceania 2,578 deaths from 231,967 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.