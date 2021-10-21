Four security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Bajaur: ISPR

Four security personnel were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Dabrai, Bajaur District, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

As per a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces along with police conducted cordon and search operation on Wednesday night. During the operation, an IED exploded and four personnel were martyred, ISPR said.

They have been identified as two FC soldiers Lance Naik Mudassir and Sepoy Jamshed and two police Constables Abdul Samad and Noor Rehman.

"Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," ISPR added.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid expressed his grief over the death of the security personnel. The minister said that they will continue operations against terrorists in the area.

The whole nation is proud of those who sacrificed their lives for the security of the homeland, Rashid said.

On Wednesday, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists at a checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu district.

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists at Hangu checkpost: ISPR

The military's media wing said that terrorists attacked a checkpost in Thall Tehsil and during the intense exchange of fire 26-year-old soldier Waqas embraced martyrdom. The sepoy was a resident of Mansehra.

The army statement further said: "Troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists."