ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
ASC 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
FFBL 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.3%)
FFL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
GGL 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.88%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
JSCL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
KAPCO 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.49%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
NETSOL 106.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
PAEL 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
SNGP 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.41%)
TRG 131.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.23%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
WTL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,761 Increased By ▲ 45.16 (0.96%)
BR30 20,798 Decreased By ▼ -41.92 (-0.2%)
KSE100 45,655 Increased By ▲ 155.42 (0.34%)
KSE30 17,921 Increased By ▲ 96.45 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may rise to $85.49, hanging man ominous

The...
Reuters 21 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may rise to $85.49, as it has broken a resistance range of $81.79-$83.64 per barrel.

The consolidation within the range turned out to be a continuous pattern, suggesting a target of $85.49, the 176.4% projection level of an uptrend from $73.14.

The trend could be riding on a powerful wave 3, which has a fierce character and shows no sign of a completion yet.

Support is at $82.81, a break below which could cause a fall to $81.79.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a key resistance at $81.78 and completed a pullback towards this level.

The break opens the way towards $88.50-$90.57 range.

However, the candlestick pattern on Wednesday formed a hanging man, which looks bearish.

A black candlestick on Thursday will confirm this reversal pattern, while a subsequent white candlestick would reduce the risks of a drop.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may rise to $85.49, hanging man ominous

Aid for Afghanistan: Taliban win backing from 10 regional states

Four security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Bajaur: ISPR

Investment cooperation in green development: Pakistan, China may sign three-year pact

Meeting vaccination target a must to prevent 5th Covid-19 wave: Asad Umar

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Afghan central bank reserves: Taliban won’t be allowed access: US

Digital mode of payment: PAA, PBC point out implementation challenges

FBR to notify revised valuation of immovable property by November

New auto policy: ‘Ministry likely to take draft to govt for approval in 2 weeks’

Forex requirement of Diamer-Bhasha Dam project: $500m raised by Wapda through Green Eurobond: Elahi

Read more stories