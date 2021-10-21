US oil may rise to $85.49, hanging man ominous

SINGAPORE: US oil may rise to $85.49, as it has broken a resistance range of $81.79-$83.64 per barrel.

The consolidation within the range turned out to be a continuous pattern, suggesting a target of $85.49, the 176.4% projection level of an uptrend from $73.14.

The trend could be riding on a powerful wave 3, which has a fierce character and shows no sign of a completion yet.

Support is at $82.81, a break below which could cause a fall to $81.79.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a key resistance at $81.78 and completed a pullback towards this level.

The break opens the way towards $88.50-$90.57 range.

However, the candlestick pattern on Wednesday formed a hanging man, which looks bearish.

A black candlestick on Thursday will confirm this reversal pattern, while a subsequent white candlestick would reduce the risks of a drop.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.