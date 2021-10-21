IMF talks ‘progressing around various pillars of programme’

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that Fund’s mission to Pakistan and authorities are currently in the process of the discussion around the sixth review of the program.

This was stated by the IMF, Director, Middle East and Central Asia Department, Jihad Azour during a press briefing of the October 2021 Annual Meetings Middle East and Central Asia Department.

The transcript of the press briefing was uploaded by the IMF on its website.

To hear good news from IMF soon, says Dr Reza Baqir

When asked to comment on the Pakistan program and the status of on-going talks for the resumption of the EF facility, Azour said that the IMF mission to Pakistan and the authorities are currently in the process of the discussion around the sixth review of the program.

And the discussions are progressing around the various pillars of the programme and the measures that the government of Pakistan is currently contemplating.

The progress has gone in a very good step and the mission with the authorities is going through the various details, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021