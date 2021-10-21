ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
Navy foils Indian submarine’s intrusion attempt

INP 21 Oct 2021

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Navy thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to sneak into Pakistani waters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

“Pakistan Navy with its unremitting vigilance and professional competence has once again detected and blocked the Indian submarine on 16 Oct 21 from entering into Pakistani waters,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

Navy thwarts Indian submarine’s attempt to enter Pakistani waters: ISPR

“During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan,” it added.

It is the third time that an Indian naval submarine has been “prematurely detected and tracked by the navy’s long range maritime patrol aircraft”.

ISPR pakistan navy Indian submarine

