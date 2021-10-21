ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
Maryam, Shehbaz represent two ‘PML-N groups’: Rashid

Fazal Sher 21 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, on Wednesday, said that a third party will emerge from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) before the next elections.

Talking to reporters after the inauguration of a newly-established Multipurpose Hall at Rawalpindi, he said there would be new political alignments, when the next general elections come closer, and a third party will come into existence within the PML-N.

“US Charge d’affaires Angela Aggeler knows that Noon and Sheen league were two different groups in PML-N,” he said.

His apparent reference was towards separate meetings of Angela Aggeler with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and vice president Maryam Nawaz.

To questions about rumours of Shehbaz Sharif’s secret meeting, he said it was a good thing if Sharif was holding meeting.

“Meetings will be held but ultimately this country will go toward elections,” he said. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its five years term.

Responding to a question, he said there were no differences between civil and military leadership in the country. About Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s protest against inflation, he said he was happy that the PDM had started its protest from his city.

The people of his city were literate and they knew the reasons of rising inflation, he said, adding that government had no problem with opposition protest demonstrations, if they did not take law into their hands. To a question, he said that Pakistan Navy once again tracked and blocked the Indian submarine from entering Pakistan’s waters.

Earlier, he announced that the building of Lal Haveli would be handed over to a university after his death.

He also said that now he would take concrete steps to bring improvement in the hospitals of Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

