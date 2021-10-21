PML-N finalises province-wide anti-govt protest plan

LAHORE: Announcing anti-government protests at district and divisional level across the province on Friday (October 22), the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) said on Wednesday that the inapt government rendered lives of the people miserable and they are finding it difficult to make their both ends meet due to soaring inflation.

The PML-N Punjab held a meeting here at Model Town in which programme of protest across the province was finalized. Among others, the meeting was attended by Hamza Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Azma Bukhari and other party leaders. The PML-N has issued directions to the party tiers at district and divisional levels to actively participate in the protest and make it a success.

After the meeting, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah told media that the PML-N is holding the protest on the platform of PDM. “If need arises for long march, Shehbaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz would lead. On reaching Islamabad, Nawaz Sharif may also join the march,” he said.

Answering a question, the PML-N leader said that his party would support if the PPP arranges 15 votes for in-house change in Punjab.

To another query about foreign gifts, he said the present rulers are known of foul play, they (rulers) got the gift and apprehended while selling the same.

The PML-N leader further said that all the opposition parties are united against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said the government failed to import LNG in time due to which costly electricity is being produced that led to hike in electricity tariff.

Earlier, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a tweet on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan over inflation and said, “In a country, there are people dying of starvation. Parents are fed up with inflation and are committing suicide by poisoning their children.

The ruler of this country is talking about the state of Madinah where the caliph used to carry sacks on his shoulders and knock on the houses of the poor.

Criticizing the PM, Maryam Nawaz also said that even those whose dogs are breeding on high quality meat should think a thousand times while mentioning the name of the ‘state of Madinah’. “But even for this thinking, there should be pain in one’s heart, not malice. This ‘fake ruler’ who does not fear from God should be reminded Hazrat Umar Farooq (R.A) saying if a dog dies hungry on the banks of River Euphrates, Umar will be responsible for dereliction of duty. Hazrat Umar also held himself accountable for one shirt and you digested the whole Toshakhana and arrogantly denied to answer,”

Maryam said in another tweet. She wondered when people, in general, were forced to eat one meal a day or went to sleep hungry, how could the ruler of that country talk about the creation of ‘Riasat-e-Madinah’. “Can a person be deaf, dumb and blind,” she said.

