Foreign dignitaries: PM hesitant to provide details about gifts: Kaira

Recorder Report 21 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said Prime Minister Imran Khan remembers about changing a General in the Khilafat but is hesitant to provide details about the gifts, he received from the foreign dignitaries.

He along with other PPP leaders was talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court building, after hearing of the case of PPP leader Khursheed Shah’s post-arrest bail.

He said thousands of generations may be sacrificed on holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), adding that in the State of Madina, Amirul Momin never hide anything from the people, while the prime minister is reluctant to give details of foreign gifts.

He said the whole nation is waiting for details of the foreign gifts received by the incumbent premier.

Kaira said before Imran Khan many rulers tried to suppress the nation by using religion.

He said in the last three years, the PTI government gave nothing to the nation, except [false] hope, adding now the people’s courage and strength has broken down.

With the passage of time life of an ordinary citizen has become miserable.

He said on the opposition’s call the people should come out of their homes against inflation.

The PPP leader regretted the “end” of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), adding whatever strategy was adopted it was wrong to “end” the PDM.

Collective strategy of the opposition parties is the need of hour. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party does not wait for the rising of any finger.

Kaira said according to the Constitution of Pakistan it is the right of the prime minister to appoint Director General Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) and wished all the institutions come on the same page.

He questioned whether for the appointment of deputy chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) the PM moved any summary? The PPP leader said almost every week the government creates new issue for the people. The whole nation is waiting when Prime Minister Imran Khan would disclose details about the gifts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

