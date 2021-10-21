NATO delegation meets Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday called for international community’s positively engagement with Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis and preclude mass exodus from Afghanistan.

The Foreign Secretary was talking to a visiting delegation of NATO led by Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo, Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan, according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

The Foreign Secretary shared Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in the region and stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s facilitative role in the evacuation of the diplomatic personnel and staff of the embassies and international organisations from Afghanistan.

The Foreign Secretary underlined that the international community must remain positively engaged with Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis and preclude mass exodus from Afghanistan.

“Ambassador Pontecorvo thanked the government of Pakistan for the assistance extended to the NATO allies in their evacuation endeavours,” it stated.

The visit of the NATO delegation is part of the outreach to Pakistan, it stated, adding that Pakistan values its relations with NATO, which are based on shared interests of peace and stability in the region.

