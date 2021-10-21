Karachi, Islamabad and Quetta: Six senior customs officials relieved for joining AT

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has relieved from duty six senior customs officials (BS20-21) for joining as members of the Customs Appellate Tribunal in Karachi, Islamabad, and Quetta.

According to a notification issued by the FBR Wednesday, in pursuance of the Law and Justice Division notification, six officers of Pakistan Customs Service are hereby relieved from their duties from the FBR to join their new place of postings under the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Ziauddin Wazir (PCS/BS-21) has been given new assignment at Customs Appellate Tribunal, Bench-I, Islamabad.

Muhammad Aamer (PCS/BS-21) has been transferred and posted at Customs Appellate Tribunal, Bench-II, Islamabad.

Abdul Basit Chaudhry (PCS/BS-21) has been give new assignment at Customs Appellate Tribunal, Bench-I, Karachi.

Muhammad Iqbal Bhawana (PCS/BS-21) has been appointed as member at Customs Appellate Tribunal, Bench-III, Karachi.

Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh (PCS/BS-20) has been new assignment as Customs Appellate Tribunal, Bench-II, Karachi.

Khalid Hussain Jamali (PCS/BS-20) has been directed to work at Customs Appellate Tribunal, Bench-I, Quetta.

