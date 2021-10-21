ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JS Bank, Spain Embassy unveil coffee table book

\KARACHI: JS Bank and the Embassy of Spain jointly hosted the unveiling of a pictorial journey in the form of a...
Press Release 21 Oct 2021

KARACHI: JS Bank and the Embassy of Spain jointly hosted the unveiling of a pictorial journey in the form of a coffee table book titled “A Walk Through Spain” by Pakistani artist Ammar Zaidi at the Spanish Ambassador’s Residence in Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by leading representatives from the diplomatic corps, federal government, business community and civil society.

Speaking at the event, Manuel Durán Giménez-Rico, Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan said, “It is insightful to see how the history of Spain has been depicted. The author has brilliantly highlighted the intricacies and beauty of Spain’s diverse heritage. By fostering such avenues of inter-cultural exploration and sharing of experiences, we hope to strengthen the bond between the people of Pakistan and Spain.”

JS Bank Federal Government business community Ammar Zaidi Ambassador to Pakistan

Comments

Comments are closed.

JS Bank, Spain Embassy unveil coffee table book

Aid for Afghanistan: Taliban win backing from 10 regional states

Investment cooperation in green development: Pakistan, China may sign three-year pact

IMF talks ‘progressing around various pillars of programme’

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Forex requirement of Diamer-Bhasha Dam project: $500m raised by Wapda through Green Eurobond: Elahi

Q1FY22: CA posts $3.4bn deficit on higher imports

Biden picks career diplomat for top posting in Pakistan

Afghan central bank reserves: Taliban won’t be allowed access: US

Khalilzad quits

Bitcoin hits record above $66,000 on Wall Street debut

Read more stories