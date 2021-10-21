JS Bank, Spain Embassy unveil coffee table book

KARACHI: JS Bank and the Embassy of Spain jointly hosted the unveiling of a pictorial journey in the form of a coffee table book titled “A Walk Through Spain” by Pakistani artist Ammar Zaidi at the Spanish Ambassador’s Residence in Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by leading representatives from the diplomatic corps, federal government, business community and civil society.

Speaking at the event, Manuel Durán Giménez-Rico, Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan said, “It is insightful to see how the history of Spain has been depicted. The author has brilliantly highlighted the intricacies and beauty of Spain’s diverse heritage. By fostering such avenues of inter-cultural exploration and sharing of experiences, we hope to strengthen the bond between the people of Pakistan and Spain.”