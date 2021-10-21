ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
AC adjourns case against Dar till Nov 3

Recorder Report 21 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of corruption case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar till November 3rd due to absence of the counsel of the co-accused.

The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing of the case, adjourned hearing till November 3rd after it was informed that Qazi Misbah counsel for the two accused, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Rizvi - two directors of Dar’s companies had tested positive for Covid-19.

The three co-accused in the case including former president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) - Saeed Ahmed, Mehmood, and Rizvi appeared before the court, and the court marked their attendance. The NAB prosecutor, Afzal Qureshi, also appeared before the court. They were nominated as co-accused in the supplementary reference filed against Dar by the NAB.

The court on April 5, 2018 had indicted the three accused. The court has already declared Dar the main accused in the case a proclaimed offender for continuously remaining absent during court proceedings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

