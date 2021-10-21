Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
21 Oct 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (October 20, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
364,663,973 185,092,254 11,788,500,651 6,296,659,119
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 953,149,374 (1,076,024,403) (122,875,028)
Local Individuals 8,376,653,193 (8,600,006,394) (223,353,201)
Local Corporates 4,511,519,913 (4,165,291,684) 346,228,229
