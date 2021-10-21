KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (October 20, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 364,663,973 185,092,254 11,788,500,651 6,296,659,119 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 953,149,374 (1,076,024,403) (122,875,028) Local Individuals 8,376,653,193 (8,600,006,394) (223,353,201) Local Corporates 4,511,519,913 (4,165,291,684) 346,228,229 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021