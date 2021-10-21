ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
Recorder Report 21 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Amreli Steels Ltd                12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
Merit Packaging Ltd              12-10-2021   21-10-2021   148% R**         08-10-2021    21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd               14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100% (F)         12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd                  14-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd            14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100% (F)         12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Attock Cement 
Pakistan Ltd                     14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40% (F)          12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Ittefaq Iron 
Industries Ltd                   15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & 
Ceramics Ltd                     15-10-2021   21-10-2021   25% (F)          13-10-2021    21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd               15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
TPL Trakker Ltd                  15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
AKD Hospitality Ltd              15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd             15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40% (F)          13-10-2021    21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd          15-10-2021   21-10-2021   120% (F)         13-10-2021    21-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd          15-10-2021   22-10-2021   25% (F),10% B    13-10-2021    22-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd           15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                            23-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   15% B            13-10-2021    23-10-2021
Agha Steel Industries Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   5% B             13-10-2021    22-10-2021
Drekkar Kingsway Ltd             15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                            22-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd       15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35% (F)          13-10-2021    22-10-2021
786 Investments Ltd              15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                            22-10-2021
TPL Corp Ltd                     15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                            22-10-2021
Pakistan PVC Ltd                 15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                            22-10-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd       16-10-2021   22-10-2021   100% (F)         14-10-2021    22-10-2021
Macter International Ltd         16-10-2021   23-10-2021   20% (F)          14-10-2021    23-10-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd           16-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                            23-10-2021
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd                        16-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                            23-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd                 17-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                            23-10-2021
Dawood Equities Ltd              11-10-2021   25-10-2021   10% B            07-10-2021    25-10-2021
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd      16-10-2021   25-10-2021   30% (F)          14-10-2021    25-10-2021
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd         17-10-2021   25-10-2021   20% (F)          14-10-2021    25-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd               18-10-2021   25-10-2021   10% (F)          14-10-2021    25-10-2021
NetSol Technologies Ltd          18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                            25-10-2021
Calcorp Ltd                      18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                            25-10-2021
Sitara Chemical 
Industries Ltd                   19-10-2021   25-10-2021   100% (F)         15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Shezan International Ltd         19-10-2021   25-10-2021   55% (F),10% B    15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd           19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                            25-10-2021
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2021   25-10-2021   10% (F)          15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Saif Textile Mills Ltd           19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                            25-10-2021
Olympia Mills Ltd                19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                            25-10-2021
Haji Mohammad Ismail
 Mills Ltd.                      19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                            25-10-2021
Ismail Industries Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021   150% (F)         15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd           19-10-2021   25-10-2021   20% (F)          15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd-Preference                   19-10-2021   25-10-2021   15% (F)
Sui Northern Gas 
Pipeines Ltd                     22-10-2021   25-10-2021   20% (i)          20-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil 
Company Ltd                      15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100% (F)         13-10-2021    26-10-2021
Sally Textile Mills Ltd          16-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd              18-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
First Credit & Investment
Bank Ltd                         18-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Habib Rice Products Ltd          18-10-2021   26-10-2021   60% (F)          14-10-2021    26-10-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd              19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Gatron (Industries) Ltd          19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd               19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20% (F)          15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Orient Rental Modaraba           19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10% (F)          15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Popular Islamic Modaraba         19-10-2021   26-10-2021   4.034% (F)       15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Pak Datacom Ltd                  19-10-2021   26-10-2021   15%(F),10% B     15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Arpak International 
Investments Ltd.                 19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
First Elite Capital Modaraba     19-10-2021   26-10-2021   3% (F)           15-10-2021    26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                  19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5% (F)        15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Gillette Pakistan Ltd            19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd       19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750% (F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
(SMBLTFC) Summit Bank Ltd #      19-10-2021   26-10-2021                                  26-10-2021
Javedan Corporation Ltd          19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20% B            15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd        19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20% (F)          15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Bolan Castings Ltd               19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Orix Modaraba                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   29% (F)          15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10% (F)          15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Buxly Paints Ltd                 20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd           20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20% (F),20% B    15-10-2021    26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile 
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
First National Bank 
Modaraba                         20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Sardar Chemical 
Industries Ltd                   20-10-2021   26-10-2021   10% (F)          15-10-2021    26-10-2021
NImir Industrial 
Chemicals Ltd                    20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20% (F)          15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd           13-10-2021   27-10-2021   20% (F)          11-10-2021    27-10-2021
First Imrooz Modaraba            14-10-2021   27-10-2021   155% (F)         12-10-2021    27-10-2021
Habib Metro Modaraba             18-10-2021   27-10-2021   4% (F)           14-10-2021    27-10-2021
First Habib Modaraba             18-10-2021   27-10-2021   28% (F)          14-10-2021    27-10-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd      19-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd        19-10-2021   27-10-2021   214.50% (F)      15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd             19-10-2021   27-10-2021   330% (F)         15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2021   27-10-2021   715% (F)         15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Globe Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Biafo Industries Ltd             19-10-2021   27-10-2021   10% B            15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Kohinoor Mills Ltd               20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dewan Cement Ltd                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dewan Automotive 
Engineering Ltd.                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dewan Mushtaq Textile 
Mills Ltd.                       20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dewan Khalid Textiles
 Mills Ltd.                      20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque Spinning 
Mills Ltd.                       20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd        20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Invest Capital Investment 
Bank Ltd.                        20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
AN Textile Mills Ltd             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   7% (F)           15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Landmark Spinning 
Industries Ltd                  .20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Karam Ceramics Ltd               20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd         20-10-2021   27-10-2021   10% B            15-10-2021    28-10-2021
Shaffi Chemical 
Industries Ltd                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Diamond Industries Ltd           20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Gharibwal Cement Ltd             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd           20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Towellers Ltd                    20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Data Agro Ltd                    20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd                20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dadabhoy Cement Industries 
Ltd.                             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd           20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Sana Industries Ltd              20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (F),10% B    15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Security Leasing 
Corporation Ltd.                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd         20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (F)          15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
First Dawood Investment 
Bank Ltd.                        20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   40% (F)          18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Roshan Packages Ltd              21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd.                       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   50% (F)          18-10-2021    27-10-2021
At-Tahur Ltd                     21-10-2021   27-10-2021   12% B            18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   150% (F)         18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd              21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (F)          18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Sapphire Fibres Ltd              21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100% (F)         18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba           21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (F)          18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd           21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100% (F),10% B   18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd      21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd     21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30% B            18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Sitara Peroxide Ltd              21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Bilal Fibres Ltd                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Pakistan Services Ltd            21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
International Knitwear Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100% (F)         18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Premium Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   500% (F)         18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Sitara Energy Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd         21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
First UDL Modaraba               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   11% (F)          18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd.                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5% (F), 8% B     18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Altern Energy Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Ltd.                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30% (ii)         18-10-2021
Rupali Polyester Ltd             22-10-2021   27-10-2021   50% (F)          20-10-2021    27-10-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                  25-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (iii)        21-10-2021
Image Pakistan Ltd               08-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)          06-10-2021    28-10-2021
Allawasaya Textile & Finishing
Mills Ltd                        14-10-2021   28-10-2021   352.50% (F)      12-10-2021    28-10-2021
Ecopack Ltd                      15-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% B            13-10-2021    28-10-2021
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Arshad Energy Ltd                19-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   28-10-2021   18% (F)          15-10-2021    28-10-2021
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic
Industries Ltd                   20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Dost Steels Ltd                  20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Crescent Fibres Ltd              20-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% (F)          15-10-2021    28-10-2021
Amtex Ltd                        20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   50% (F)          18-10-2021    28-10-2021
First National Equities Ltd      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Mughal Iron & S teel 
Industries Ltd.                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% B            18-10-2021    28-10-2021
F lying Cement Company Ltd       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   5% B             18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Masood Textile Mills
Ltd-P reference 
(M S O TP S) *                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.0.93*         18-10-2021    28-10-2021
S alman Noman 
Enterprises Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
F irst C apital S ecurities
Corporation Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
F irst C apital 
Equities Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
P ace (Pakistan) Ltd             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
A dos Pakistan Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
A sim Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
J .A . Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Hira Textile Mills Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
B eco S teel Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Nishat Mills Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021   40% (F)          18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   30% (F)          18-10-2021    28-10-2021
D .G. K han Cement 
Company Ltd.                     1-10-2021    8-10-2021    0% (F)           8-10-2021     8-10-2021
D ewan S alman F ibre Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
M A C PA C F ilms Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
S ervice F abrics Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Pakistan Hotels Developers 
Ltd                              21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
S hifa International 
Hospitals Ltd.                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   2% B             18-10-2021    28-10-2021
C rescent J ute P roducts Ltd    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Redco Textiles Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
S hams Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   20% (F)          18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Indus D yeing & Manufacturing
Co. Ltd                          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
S unrays Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
C iti P harma Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% (F), 10% B   18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Media Times Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Mitchells F ruit F arms Ltd      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
B alochistan Glass Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
G O C (P ak) Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)          18-10-2021    28-10-2021
F irst P aramount Modaraba       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   4.5% (F)         18-10-2021    28-10-2021
The Organic Meat Company Ltd     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% B            18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Masood Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   17.50% (F)       18-10-2021    28-10-2021
S ervice Industries 
Textiles Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)          18-10-2021    28-10-2021
B unnys Ltd                      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
C olony Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
C rescent C otton Mills Ltd      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Hala E nterprises Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
TRG Pakistan Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
F ecto Cement Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
C rescent S teel & 
Allied Products
Ltd                              21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
P ioneer Cement Ltd              21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills
Ltd-Preference (ASLPS)*          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.12.85*        20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills
Ltd-Convertible Pref.
 (ASLCPS)*                       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.7.16*         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd     22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3% (F)        20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Quice Food Industries Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Frontier Ceramics Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
The National Silk 
& Rayon Mills Ltd.               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Escorts Investment Bank Ltd      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
United Brands Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Power Cement
Ltd-Preference (POWERPS)         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   120% (F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   2% (F)           20-10-2021    28-10-2021
First IBL Modaraba               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Air Link Communication Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   12.5%(F),7.5%B   20-10-2021    28-10-2021
B.F. Modaraba                    22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5% (F)           20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Metropolitan Steel 
Corporation Ltd.                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Husein Industries Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Telecard Ltd                     22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5% B             20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Power Cement Ltd                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   30% (F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Zephyr Textiles Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5% (F)           20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   100% (F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing 
Company Ltd                      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Ghazi Fabrics International 
Ltd                              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   7.5% (F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
The Searle Company Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021                                  28-10-2021
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Grays Leasing Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd                  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   30% (F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   20% (F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   13.2% (F)        20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   13% (F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Samin Textiles Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Unity Foods Ltd                  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
First Fidelity Leasing
 Modaraba                        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Kohinoor Industries Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd                        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
IBL Healthcare Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F), 20% B   20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25% (F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
J.K . Spinning Mills Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% (F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Ghandhara Industries Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50% (ii)      20-10-2021
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25% (F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd     22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25% (F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25% (F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Nishat C hunian P ower Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% (F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
ICC Industries Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Fateh Industries Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
D.S . Industries Ltd             23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Tri-Star Power Ltd               23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd                     23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd         23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd        21-10-2021   29-10-2021
Modaraba Al-Mali                 22-10-2021   29-10-2021   3.7%(F),331% R   20-10-2021    27-10-2021
Hafiz Ltd                        22-10-2021   29-10-2021   20% (F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Trust Securities & 
Brokerage Ltd                    22-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                            29-10-2021
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd           23-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                            29-10-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd            27-10-2021   29-10-2021   35% (iii)        25-10-2021
Shahtaj Textile Ltd              20-10-2021   30-10-2021   115% (F)         15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Gulistan Textile Mills Ltd       23-10-2021   30-10-2021   NIL                            30-10-2021
Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd     23-10-2021   30-10-2021   NIL                            30-10-2021
Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd       23-10-2021   30-10-2021   NIL                            30-10-2021
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd      23-10-2021   30-10-2021   NIL                            30-10-2021
S.S.Oil Mills Ltd                24-10-2021   30-10-2021   30% (F)          21-10-2021    27-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd              24-10-2021   30-10-2021   500%(F), 20%B    21-10-2021    30-10-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd.                    29-10-2021   30-10-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.   29-10-2021   31-10-2021   30% (iii)        27-10-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Ltd.-Preference                  29-10-2021   31-10-2021   3% (iii)         27-10-2021
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd         25-10-2021   01-11-2021   10% (F)          21-10-2021    28-10-2021
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd #            26-10-2021   01-11-2021                                  01-11-2021
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd      29-10-2021   02-11-2021   15% (i)          27-10-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                   29-10-2021   02-11-2021   17.5% (iii)      27-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd                  28-10-2021   03-11-2021   97.19919% R      26-10-2021
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd #                    28-10-2021   03-11-2021                                  03-11-2021
Dolmen City REIT                 01-11-2021   03-11-2021   3.3% (i)         28-10-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                  29-10-2021   04-11-2021   NIL                            04-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd #   03-11-2021   05-11-2021                                  05-11-2021
First Tri-Star Modaraba          23-10-2021   06-11-2021   6% (F)           21-10-2021    28-10-2021
The Searle Company Ltd           02-11-2021   08-11-2021   20% (F), 30% B   29-10-2021
First Equity Modaraba            11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5% (F)           09-12-2021    21-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

As per Company Announcement *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

