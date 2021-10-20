ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,479 Increased By ▲ 849.67 (1.9%)
KSE30 17,812 Increased By ▲ 356.7 (2.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia reports record daily Covid deaths

AFP 20 Oct 2021

MOSCOW: Russia said Wednesday 1,028 people died of Covid over the past 24 hours, a new record, as President Vladimir Putin mulls introducing nationwide restrictions to curb the spread of the disease.

The country recorded 34,074 new coronavirus cases, according to a government tally.

Russian officials have been accused of downplaying the severity of the pandemic, but even the official figures bring the country's official Covid-19 death toll to 226,353 -- the highest in Europe.

Virus cases have soared in Russia amid a stalled vaccination campaign, with only 35 percent of the population fully inoculated despite the homegrown Sputnik V jab being widely available.

Later Wednesday Putin is expected to rule on a government proposal to introduce a nationwide week-long holiday at the end of the month to curb the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered the city's first coronavirus restrictions since the summer.

He told unvaccinated over-60s in the capital to work from home and extended mandatory vaccinations for service workers. Those restrictions take effect next Monday and are set to last until the end of February.

Sobyanin also told employers to move 30 percent of their staff to home working.

The surge in cases has come without any strict restrictions in place to limit the spread of the virus, although several regions have re-introduced QR codes for access to public places.

Figures published by statistics agency Rosstat in October suggested that more than 400,000 people have died in the country from the Covid disease.

Russia COVID deaths

Comments

1000 characters

Russia reports record daily Covid deaths

Pakistan's current account deficit narrows to $1.11 billion in September

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest single-day tally in a year

China eyes coal market intervention to curb price spikes

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir's parents challenge indictment in IHC

Biden picks career diplomat Donald Blome for top posting in Pakistan

Facebook plans to change its name, says The Verge

PML-N files intra-court appeal in IHC against 60-day oath-taking limit

ADB-backed Rider raises $2.3 million in seed round

13 killed in Damascus army bus bombing: state media

Grenade targets Taliban vehicle in Afghan capital, injures 6: officials

Read more stories