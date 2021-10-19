China's Sinopec builds 3rd hydrogen filling station in Shanghai

SINGAPORE: Top Asian oil refiner Sinopec Corp said on Tuesday it built a third hydrogen fuel filling station in China's financial hub Shanghai catering to fuel cell vehicles with higher-pressure fuel tanks.
The new station with designed daily filling capacity of 1,000 kilograms caters to vehicles with both 35-Mpa and 70 Mpa fuel tanks. The higher-pressure tanks allow mileage to double to over 600 kilometers (372.82 miles) versus previously 320 km.
- The station supplies hydrogen fuel primarily to public service vehicles such as sanitary fleet and buses.
Sinopec plans to add a total of over 30 hydrogen fuel stations in Shanghai by 2025, part of the state energy firm's target of building 1,000 such stations across China by then.
- Sinopec is capable of producing over 3.9 million tonnes of hydrogen annually, 11% of the national total. The refiner by far operates seven hydrogen purification facilities.
