Pakistan condemns crimes against humanity in IIOJK by Indian forces

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the continuing extrajudicial killings in staged encounters and fake cordon-and-search operations, as well arbitrary detentions and crimes against humanity by Indian occupation forces in the IIOJK.

In a statement on Monday, Foreign Office said that the deteriorating security and human rights situation in the occupied territory is a matter of grave concern for the international community.

"We also strongly condemn India's ongoing propaganda to malign the indigenous and just struggle of the people of IIOJK for their right to self-determination, by raising the bogey of 'terrorism'," it stated, adding that Pakistan has also been alerting the international community about India's track record of orchestrating false-flag operations to undermine the Kashmir freedom movement.

"Equally condemnable is the RSS-BJP combine's ploy to demonise Kashmiri Muslims, by stirring up communal tensions," it added. It further stated that Pakistan calls on India to halt its State-sponsored terrorism, refrain from propaganda against Kashmiris, lift its suffocating military siege and let the people of the IIOJK exercise their right to self-determination as promised in various UN Security Council resolutions.

