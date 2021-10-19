Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
19 Oct 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (October 18, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
292,550,117 150,301,442 10,236,431,568 5,643,094,227
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 787,462,821 -773,970,364 13,492,457
Local Individuals 7,643,384,109 (7,637,470,236) 5,913,873
Local Corporates 3,542,752,316 -3,562,158,646 (19,406,330)
