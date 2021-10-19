KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (October 18, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 292,550,117 150,301,442 10,236,431,568 5,643,094,227 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 787,462,821 -773,970,364 13,492,457 Local Individuals 7,643,384,109 (7,637,470,236) 5,913,873 Local Corporates 3,542,752,316 -3,562,158,646 (19,406,330) ===============================================================================

