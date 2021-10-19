Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
19 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Engro Polymer & 30.09.2021 30% (iii) 10,408.611 11.45 - 29.10.2021
Chemicals Limited Nine Month To
(Unconsolidated) 31.10.2021
Engro Polymer & 30.09.2021 - 10,371.849 11.41 - -
Chemicals Limited Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Engro Polymer & 30.09.2021 3% (iii) - - - 29.10.2021
Chemicals Nine Month To
Limited-Preference Shares 31.10.2021
Sui Southern Gas Co. 30.09.219 - (4,591.563) (5.31) - -
Ltd (Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter
Sui Southern Gas Co. 30.09.219 - (4,594.939) (5.22) - -
Ltd (Consolidated) 1stQuarter
Haseeb Waqas Sugar 31.12.2020 - (65.229) (2.01) - -
Mills Limited 1stQuarter
Haseeb Waqas Sugar 31.03.2021 - (154.492) (4.77) - -
Mills Limited Half Year
Haseeb Waqas Sugar 30.09.2021 - (210.840) (6.51) - -
Mills Limited Nine Month
Pak Telecom 30.09.2021 - 5,665.295 1.11 - -
Company Limited Nine Month
(Unconsolidated)
Pakistan Telecom 30.09.2021 - 3,681.750 - - -
Company Limited Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Dolmen City Riet 30.09.2021 3.3% (i) 705.862 0.3174 01.11.2021
1stQuarter To 03.11.2021
===============================================================================================================
