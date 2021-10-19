KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Engro Polymer & 30.09.2021 30% (iii) 10,408.611 11.45 - 29.10.2021 Chemicals Limited Nine Month To (Unconsolidated) 31.10.2021 Engro Polymer & 30.09.2021 - 10,371.849 11.41 - - Chemicals Limited Nine Month (Consolidated) Engro Polymer & 30.09.2021 3% (iii) - - - 29.10.2021 Chemicals Nine Month To Limited-Preference Shares 31.10.2021 Sui Southern Gas Co. 30.09.219 - (4,591.563) (5.31) - - Ltd (Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter Sui Southern Gas Co. 30.09.219 - (4,594.939) (5.22) - - Ltd (Consolidated) 1stQuarter Haseeb Waqas Sugar 31.12.2020 - (65.229) (2.01) - - Mills Limited 1stQuarter Haseeb Waqas Sugar 31.03.2021 - (154.492) (4.77) - - Mills Limited Half Year Haseeb Waqas Sugar 30.09.2021 - (210.840) (6.51) - - Mills Limited Nine Month Pak Telecom 30.09.2021 - 5,665.295 1.11 - - Company Limited Nine Month (Unconsolidated) Pakistan Telecom 30.09.2021 - 3,681.750 - - - Company Limited Nine Month (Consolidated) Dolmen City Riet 30.09.2021 3.3% (i) 705.862 0.3174 01.11.2021 1stQuarter To 03.11.2021 ===============================================================================================================

