ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 19 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Engro Polymer &               30.09.2021     30% (iii)    10,408.611    11.45         -              29.10.2021
Chemicals Limited             Nine Month                                                                     To
(Unconsolidated)                                                                                     31.10.2021
Engro Polymer &               30.09.2021     -            10,371.849    11.41         -                       -
Chemicals Limited             Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Engro Polymer &               30.09.2021     3% (iii)     -             -             -              29.10.2021
Chemicals                     Nine Month                                                                     To
Limited-Preference Shares                                                                            31.10.2021
Sui Southern Gas Co.          30.09.219      -            (4,591.563)   (5.31)        -                       -
Ltd (Unconsolidated)          1stQuarter
Sui Southern Gas Co.          30.09.219      -            (4,594.939)   (5.22)        -                       -
Ltd (Consolidated)            1stQuarter
Haseeb Waqas Sugar            31.12.2020     -            (65.229)      (2.01)        -                       -
Mills Limited                 1stQuarter
Haseeb Waqas Sugar            31.03.2021     -            (154.492)     (4.77)        -                       -
Mills Limited                 Half Year
Haseeb Waqas Sugar            30.09.2021     -            (210.840)     (6.51)        -                       -
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Pak Telecom                   30.09.2021     -            5,665.295     1.11          -                       -
Company Limited               Nine Month
(Unconsolidated)
Pakistan Telecom              30.09.2021                  -             3,681.750     -                     - -
Company Limited               Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Dolmen City Riet              30.09.2021     3.3% (i)     705.862       0.3174                       01.11.2021
                              1stQuarter                                                          To 03.11.2021
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

dividend Bonus announcements companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange companies psx

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

Q1 FDI slips as Chinese investment plummets

Rising inflation, price hike: Govt comes under severe criticism in NA

Values of immovable properties: Realtors urge FBR to explain proposed raise

SGI, MGI events: PM to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Talks with IMF in the right direction: Tarin

PM, army chief briefed about Covid-19 situation

OPEC+ misses target again, as some members struggle to raise oil output

COAS given briefing on Afghan situation at ISI HQs

COAS for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis

Russia closes NATO missions as ties plunge to new low

Read more stories