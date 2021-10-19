Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Monday (October 18, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 173.06 169.59 GBP 237.66 232.83 EUR 200.46 196.74 JPY 1.5129 1.4823 SAR 46.15 45.21 AED 47.13 46.47 =================================

