Currency notes: exchange rates
19 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Monday (October 18, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 173.06 169.59
GBP 237.66 232.83
EUR 200.46 196.74
JPY 1.5129 1.4823
SAR 46.15 45.21
AED 47.13 46.47
=================================
