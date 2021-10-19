Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
19 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Monday (October 18, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 171.1564
Pound Sterling 234.8437
Euro 198.7297
Japanese Yen 1.4999
===========================
