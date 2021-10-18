ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 loses 192 points as IMF ambiguity, inflation worries put investors at unease

BR Web Desk 18 Oct 2021

Unable to sustain gains, the benchmark KSE-100 lost 192 points in a subdued session on the first day of the week, as ambiguity regarding Pakistan's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and rising POL rates hurt investor sentiment.

The index opened negative before recovering. However, at close on Monday, the KSE-100 Index finished with a loss of 192.08 points or 0.43% to settle at 44,629.45. Volume and value of shares traded remained on the lower side.

“A hike in petroleum prices coupled with a delay in the IMF negotiation for the resumption of the EFF (Extended Fund Facility) dampened investor sentiment,” said Topline Securities in its post-market comment.

“However, the E&P sector saw renewed investor interest after international oil prices hit the highest level in years… moreover, the commercial banks sector also continues to witness buoyant buying throughout the day as investors braced themselves for an interest rate hike in the near term owing to high inflation expectations,” it added.

KSE-100 extends gains, up another 488 points

On the economic front, foreign direct investment (FDI) went up by 16% YoY during Sep’21 to $236 million. During 1QFY22, FDI was down 4% YoY to $439 million.

On the corporate front, Engro Polymer (EPCL) announced its 9MCY21 financial results, with a net consolidated profit at Rs10.37 billion alongside an EPS of Rs11.41, compared to Rs2.10 billion and an EPS of Rs2.31 in the same period last year.

On Monday, sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 index lower included technology and communication (150.34 points), cement (48.34 points), and engineering (27.91 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 334.3 million on Friday to 248.3 million on Monday. The value of the shares trade also declined, amounting to Rs8.82 billion from Rs11.79 billion on Friday.

Hum Network was the volume leader with 25.10 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 20.84 million shares, and Hascol Petrol with 13.83 million shares.

Shares of 330 companies were traded on Monday, of which 110 registered an increase, 209 recorded a fall, while 11 remained unchanged.

stocks IMF PSX POL rates KSE

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 loses 192 points as IMF ambiguity, inflation worries put investors at unease

Pakistan to host 50-over Asia Cup in 2023, confirms PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Policeman martyred, 17 injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

Pakistan wishes for enduring relationship with the US: COAS

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens to record level, closes at 172.78

Colin Powell dies of Covid-19 complications

Pakistan-IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Malala sends letter to Taliban one month after girls' school ban

PM Imran, COAS briefed on Covid response, vaccination drive in NCOC visit

China denies report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle

Notification issued: Shaukat Tarin appointed advisor to PM on finance and revenue

Read more stories