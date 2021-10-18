ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan slips after China's Q3 GDP slower than expected

Reuters 18 Oct 2021

SHANGHAI: The yuan slipped against the dollar on Monday, pressured by China's slowing economic momentum but lessening expectations for more monetary easing put a floor on further falls in the currency.

The world's second-largest economy grew 4.9% in the third quarter from a year earlier, worse than market expectations, hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks. Worries over bubble and credit risks in China's property sector also underminded sentiment.

Economic fundamentals will remain a key factor determining the yuan's value, and a slowdown prompted some market analysts to revise down their forecasts.

China's yuan inches up, worries over economic recovery cap gains

"The increasing downside risk for China growth in Q4 should still dent RMB sentiment and we expect the CNY to fall back to 6.50 at year-end," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.43 per dollar, 86 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4386, the strongest since June 17.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4325 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4375 at midday, 15 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Several traders said heavy corporate demand for the yuan towards the year-end in light of the country's huge trade surplus could offset some of the yuan's weakness.

Furthermore, the market's easing expectations for an imminent reduction in the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves against their loans also lent some support for the yuan.

Sun Guofeng, head of the central bank's monetary policy department said liquidity in China's banking system would be basically balanced in the fourth quarter, with no big fluctuations, while the PBOC would stick to normal monetary policy, which will be flexible, targeted and appropriate.

"This was a rather clear signal that RRR will not be as forthcoming as anticipated. A more targeted approach could thus require less monetary policy easing and concomitantly, less pressure on the RMB," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 94.101 from the previous close of 93.975, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4369 per dollar.

Yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Yuan slips after China's Q3 GDP slower than expected

Pakistan to host 50-over Asia Cup in 2023, confirms PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Policeman martyred, 17 injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

Pakistan wishes for enduring relationship with the US: COAS

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens to record level, closes at 172.78

Colin Powell dies of Covid-19 complications

Pakistan-IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Malala sends letter to Taliban one month after girls' school ban

PM Imran, COAS briefed on Covid response, vaccination drive in NCOC visit

China denies report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle

Notification issued: Shaukat Tarin appointed advisor to PM on finance and revenue

Read more stories