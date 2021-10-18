Hong Kong stocks end on positive note

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed higher after China's central bank moved to soothe concerns about the possible fallout from the crisis at troubled developer Evergrande, though gains were tempered by data showing a further slowdown in the Chinese economy during the third quarter.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.31 percent, or 78.79 points, to 25,409.75.

Hong Kong stocks finish on high note

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.12 percent, or 4.23 points, to 3,568.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.53 points, to 2,402.04.