Thousands from Hyderabad attend PPP's Karachi rally

HYDERABAD: A caravan of thousands of people and PPP supporters headed by the Provincial Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro has left from the village Karan Khan Shoro towards the Karachi to participate in the PPP's grand public gathering in order to pay homage to the martyrs of 18th October's Karsaz incident.

According to the details, thousands of people from different areas, villages and union councils belonging to constituency of PS-62 Hyderabad started to arrived at the native village of provincial Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro at Karan Khan Shoro and started chanting PPP's slogans in favour of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and also performed dance on PPP songs vigorously.

On this occasion, Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro said that the people of constituency PS-62 have shown a great enthusiasm and spirit to participate in the grand public gathering to pay homage to the martyrs of Karsaz tragedy and also desperately waiting to listen the speech of their beloved leader Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said that people should support the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in general elections and in order to get rid from anti-people government of Imran Khan Niazi.

PPP MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, former Chairman Municipal Committee Qasimabad Kashif Shoro, Bilal Khan Shoro, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, former District President Zahid Bhargari, PPP leaders Ali Haider Shah, Saleem Raza Mangrio, GM Buriro, notables of the difference communities and thousands of PPP workers and activists were also accompanied with him.

