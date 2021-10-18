ANL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
ASC 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
ASL 20.28 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.2%)
BOP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.73%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
GGL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.84%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.07%)
NETSOL 102.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.93%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.63%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.82%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.04%)
TRG 132.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-2.47%)
UNITY 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.17%)
WTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.42%)
BR100 4,664 Decreased By ▼ -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 20,595 Decreased By ▼ -297.47 (-1.42%)
KSE100 44,870 Increased By ▲ 48.18 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,559 Increased By ▲ 37.75 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lankan flotilla protests against Indian poaching

AFP 18 Oct 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's fishermen launched a flotilla of boats Sunday demanding that the government block Indian trawlers from poaching in the island's prawn-rich northern waters. Boats flying black flags and carrying opposition legislators travelled 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the northeastern fishing town of Mullaittivu to the island's northernmost tip, Point Pedro.

"We have come in boats to protest bottom trawling by Indian fishermen," M. A. Sumanthiran, a legislator for the main Tamil opposition party, the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), told reporters in Point Pedro.

Bottom trawling - which was banned from Sri Lankan waters in 2017 - involves dragging heavy nets across the sea floor to catch a large volume of fish. It causes severe damage to the marine ecosystem.

The TNA said it was protesting against Sri Lankan authorities' failure to stop poaching by Indians and protect the impoverished local fishing communities. There was no immediate comment from the government.

India and Sri Lanka are separated by the narrow Palk Strait, a rich fishing ground known for jumbo prawns, and poaching has led to tensions between the South Asian neighbours. Sri Lankan fishermen were not allowed to venture out during much of the island's decades-long Tamil separatist war that ended in May 2009, allowing Indians a free run in the area.

But there have been increasing tensions over poaching since Sri Lankan fishermen have been allowed to venture out again. Sri Lanka has regularly detained large numbers of Indian fishermen and seized their boats, but there has been no let-up in poaching, according to local fishermen. An Indian fisherman was allegedly killed by Sri Lankan forces in March 2017.

Sri Lanka Sri Lankan flotilla protests Point Pedro Tamil National Alliance Sri Lanka's fishermen

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan flotilla protests against Indian poaching

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

Pakistan, IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Sales Tax on wheat bran: FBR's field formations create panic among flour millers?

IMF talks to 'resume' today: MoF

22 pending bills set to be referred to joint sitting of parliament

Nawaz, family: FTO seeks report on 'not taxing' assets, income

PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

PD to submit report on strategic oil reserves to CCoE

CEOs, MDs, others: SECP restricts scope of PMR, FCM certifications

Read more stories