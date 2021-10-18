ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.57%)
ASL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.95%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
BYCO 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
GGL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.2%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.11%)
KAPCO 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.16%)
NETSOL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.36%)
PACE 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
PAEL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.63%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.17%)
TELE 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.43%)
TRG 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.05%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,674 Increased By ▲ 6.38 (0.14%)
BR30 20,649 Decreased By ▼ -243.35 (-1.16%)
KSE100 44,948 Increased By ▲ 126.55 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,592 Increased By ▲ 70.09 (0.4%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Up to 17 US missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti

Reuters 18 Oct 2021

PORT-AU-PRINCE: As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times said.

The Washington Post reported that an audio from the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said "men, women and children" associated with the group were being held by an armed gang.

"The mission field director and the American embassy are working to see what can be done," the audio was quoted as saying. "Pray that the gang members will come to repentance and faith in Jesus Christ."

The victims included 14 adults and three minors, CNN said, citing an unnamed source in Haiti's security forces.

They were traveling to Titanyen after visiting the orphanage in the Croix des Bouquets area, CNN said. The Times, citing local officials, said the missionaries were taken from a bus headed to the airport to drop off some members of the group before continuing to another destination in Haiti.

The U.S. State Department is aware of the reports, a spokesperson told Reuters but did not offer details. "The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State," the spokesperson said in an email.

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti did not respond to a request for comment outside business hours. A spokeswoman for the Haitian police said she was seeking information on the issue.

Christian Aid Ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A surge in gang violence has displaced thousands and hampered economic activity in the poorest country in the Americas. Violence spiralled after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July and an earthquake in August which killed over 2,000 people.

Washington Post US missionaries American Christian missionaries

Comments

Comments are closed.

Up to 17 US missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

Sales Tax on wheat bran: FBR's field formations create panic among flour millers?

IMF talks to 'resume' today: MoF

22 pending bills set to be referred to joint sitting of parliament

Nawaz, family: FTO seeks report on 'not taxing' assets, income

PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

PD to submit report on strategic oil reserves to CCoE

CEOs, MDs, others: SECP restricts scope of PMR, FCM certifications

No fear of inflation 'runaway train': IMF chief

Read more stories