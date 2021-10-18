ANL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.57%)
ASL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.95%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
BYCO 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
GGL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.2%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.11%)
KAPCO 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.98%)
NETSOL 103.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.73%)
PACE 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PAEL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.63%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.17%)
TELE 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.43%)
TRG 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.05%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,676 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (0.17%)
BR30 20,665 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-1.09%)
KSE100 44,962 Increased By ▲ 140.69 (0.31%)
KSE30 17,599 Increased By ▲ 77.65 (0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India to move some migrant workers in IIOJK to army camps after killings

Reuters 18 Oct 2021

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Vulnerable Indian migrant workers in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) will be moved to army and police camps for protection after several were killed by freedom fighters, the police chief on the Indian side of the disputed region said on Sunday.

Vijay Kumar said he had instructed his officers to move workers after three labourers from the eastern state of Bihar were shot in their rented accommodation on Sunday, two of whom died.

"I have directed officers to shift the vulnerable urgently," he told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear how many of the tens of thousands of Indians from other states who are working in IIOJK would be affected, or if they would be confined in the camps or if the directive was compulsory. Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for Sunday's killings, or for an incident the previous day in which two other migrant workers were shot dead.

India IIOJK migrant workers army camps

Comments

Comments are closed.

India to move some migrant workers in IIOJK to army camps after killings

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

Sales Tax on wheat bran: FBR's field formations create panic among flour millers?

IMF talks to 'resume' today: MoF

22 pending bills set to be referred to joint sitting of parliament

Nawaz, family: FTO seeks report on 'not taxing' assets, income

PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

PD to submit report on strategic oil reserves to CCoE

CEOs, MDs, others: SECP restricts scope of PMR, FCM certifications

No fear of inflation 'runaway train': IMF chief

Read more stories