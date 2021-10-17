ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PPP will form next government, says Bilawal

  • Says he will increase salaries and pensions on day one in the office of the prime minister
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Oct 2021

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that if transparent elections were held, his party will form the next federal government.

While addressing a public gathering organised at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Karachi to commemorate the martyrs of the 2007 Karsaz tragedy, the PPP chairman said it was writing on the wall that the PPP will form the next government.

He said he will increase salaries and pensions on day one in the office of the prime minister to reduce the impact of inflation on poor masses.

“While I do not promise an economic turnaround in a day or two, we can promise a people-friendly rule,” he said, adding that people-friendly decisions were taken when people chose their leaders.

'Our Prime Minister is corrupt'

Going all guns blazing against the Imran Khan-led government, Bilawal Bhutto said that the country had not seen a bigger thief than Imran Khan.

Bilawal hits out at PTI govt over hike in fuel prices

“When in opposition, Imran Khan used to say that the rise in inflation means the prime minister is corrupt. Today when the country is experiencing historic high levels of inflation, we can safely say that we have the most corrupt prime minister in the history of Pakistan."

Bilawal said whatever step PM Khan took led to destruction instead of a positive change [tabdeeli].

“This is the Naya Pakistan of Imran Khan where inflation is skyrocketing. [He has] snatched employment opportunities from the people of Pakistan and took a U-turn on all his promises.”

He also chided the government's anti-encroachment drive as well as the Single National Curriculum.

He also announced countrywide protests against unprecedented inflation, unemployment and rising corruption and vowed to send the ‘selected regime’ packing.

‘Benazir returned to Pakistan dispute life threats’

Paying tribute to his late mother, Bilawal said former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan in 2007 despite serious threats to her life.

PTI leader accuses Sindh govt of neglecting Karachi

“Shaheed Benazir was a brave lady. She had returned to Pakistan to rid this country of dictatorship,” he said, adding that even bomb blasts on PPP rallies could not deter her determination, said Bilawal.

PPP performance

Despite being restricted to Sindh during the 2018 general elections, PPP made a grand comeback, emerging as the second-largest party after PTI in both Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir elections in 2020 and 2021.

PPP also performed well in three by-elections on national and provincial assembly seats of Sindh, winning all three of them. Despite all corruption allegations and mismanagement, the party enjoys a stronghold in Sindh and would look to consolidate its place in Punjab during the 2023 general election.

