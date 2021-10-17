Bilawal hits out at PTI govt over hike in fuel prices

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has brought tsunami of inflation by increasing prices of everything.

Reacting to the recent hike in prices of petrol and electricity, the PPP leader said that the general masses are paying cost of government's incompetence.

Hike in electricity and petrol prices shows that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is enemy of the people, he added. The reaction came after the government had jacked up the price of petrol by Rs10.49 per litre effective from October 16, following fluctuation in the global oil prices.

The new price of petrol will be Rs137.79 per litre against the current rate of Rs127.20 per litre. The prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) were enhanced by Rs12.44 per litre and will now cost Rs134.48 per litre. The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs10.95 per litre to Rs110.26 per litre. In addition, light diesel oil will cost Rs8.84 more and will thus be priced at Rs108.35 per litre.