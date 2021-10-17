ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,269
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,264,384
72024hr
1.61% positivity
Sindh
465,486
Punjab
437,793
Balochistan
33,120
Islamabad
106,445
KPK
176,774
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Confiscated goods, narcotics: 'destruction ceremony' held in Hyderabad

Recorder Report 17 Oct 2021

HYDERABAD: The Collectorate of Customs, Hyderabad held a destruction ceremony of confiscated smuggled goods and narcotics at Hyderabad on 16th October.

The Collector of Customs, Hyderabad, "Dr Sadiqullah Khan" hosted the destruction ceremony with sole purpose to create awareness and educate common people about smuggled contraband goods and their hazardous effects to the health of general public, besides causing huge loss to government exchequer.

The ceremony was conducted and supervised by Asim Rehman, Additionl Collector, Amjad Lal Junejo, Assistant Collector (HQ), Irfan Ali Mangi, Assistant Collector (ASO) and the representative from Customs Directorate (Intelligence and Investigation), Hyderabad.

The total number of lots of goods destroyed was 72. The destroyable goods included 38170 sticks of cigarettes, 42.5 tons of betel nuts, 138,700 pouches of gutka, 14 bottles of liquor and 10kg of charas and other confiscated goods having net worth of Rs43.376 million (approximately)were burnt.

The representative of all the relevant government departments i.e. Judiciary, District Administration, Police, Rangers, FIA, IB, Environmental Protection Agency and others including the president, Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Media Reporters and Press Club, Hyderabad were also present and witnessed the destruction ceremony.

Foolproof security arrangements were made to avoid any unpleasant incident including the theft of goods. The officials of fire brigade were also present at site to avoid any untoward incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

smuggled goods Dr Sadiqullah Khan Irfan Ali Mangi destruction ceremony

Comments

Comments are closed.

Confiscated goods, narcotics: 'destruction ceremony' held in Hyderabad

Whole country cannot be run on subsidy, says Fawad

Crucial approval needed for setting up of CPEC Tower

Shift to digital payments: Steel sector urges Tarin to extend grace period to six months

Fake bank accounts case: Zardari prima facie 'involved' in Rs8.3bn 'suspicious' transactions: AC

Confusion regarding NAB jurisdiction to be removed: Akbar

PSM seeks NOC from Nepra to transfer generation licence to Steel Corp

Uzbekistan, Taliban hold talks on trade, aid

TCP issues new sugar tender

Govt blames global price rise, rupee depreciation for hikes

'Relatively less increase' made in fuel prices: Gill

Read more stories