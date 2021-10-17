ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,269
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,264,384
72024hr
1.61% positivity
Sindh
465,486
Punjab
437,793
Balochistan
33,120
Islamabad
106,445
KPK
176,774
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zaghari-Ratcliffe loses appeal on second Iran jail term

AFP 17 Oct 2021

LONDON: British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has lost an appeal against a second jail term in Iran after spending more than five years in detention, her supporters said on Saturday.

The 43-year-old project manager, who lived in London with her husband and now seven-year-old daughter, has been held in Iran since 2016 and served a five-year sentence.

In late April, she was sentenced to another year's imprisonment and banned from leaving the country for a further 12 months.

Nazanin's Iranian lawyer was told in a phone call on Saturday that "the appeal on her second case failed", according to the #Free Nazanin Twitter account run by her supporters.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe told the BBC his wife was now "traumatised at the thought of having to go back to jail".

The judge made the ruling without a court hearing, her supporters said, adding that so far there is no summons date for her return to prison.

Iran has not issued any official statement, following its usual practice.

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, who represents the constituency where Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband and daughter live, tweeted that she "could now be returned to prison at any time".

The MP urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "act now to #Free Nazanin".

Ratcliffe told the BBC that he did not expect her to be reimprisoned immediately "but I think it's only a matter of time. She's being used as a bargaining chip."

Zaghari-Ratcliffe is one of a number of Western passport holders being held by Iran in what rights groups condemn as a policy of hostage-taking aimed at winning concessions from foreign powers. The project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the news agency and data firm's philanthropic arm, was arrested in April 2016 while visiting family.

She was convicted of plotting to overthrow the regime, a charge she strenuously denied.

She completed that sentence in March this year, only to be slapped with a fresh one-year jail term for "propaganda against the system".

The UK's then-foreign minister Dominic Raab condemned the second sentence, saying that Iran's treatment of Zaghari-Ratcliffe amounted to torture and she was being held unlawfully.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been living with her parents in Tehran while her appeal was under way, barred from leaving the country. Her husband and daughter last month took part in a protest organised by Amnesty International near the Houses of Parliament to mark her 2,000th day in detention.

Iran Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe Nazanin Zaghari Iran jail term

Comments

Comments are closed.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe loses appeal on second Iran jail term

Whole country cannot be run on subsidy, says Fawad

Crucial approval needed for setting up of CPEC Tower

Shift to digital payments: Steel sector urges Tarin to extend grace period to six months

Fake bank accounts case: Zardari prima facie 'involved' in Rs8.3bn 'suspicious' transactions: AC

Confusion regarding NAB jurisdiction to be removed: Akbar

PSM seeks NOC from Nepra to transfer generation licence to Steel Corp

Uzbekistan, Taliban hold talks on trade, aid

TCP issues new sugar tender

Govt blames global price rise, rupee depreciation for hikes

'Relatively less increase' made in fuel prices: Gill

Read more stories