ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,252
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,263,664
89324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
465,175
Punjab
437,572
Balochistan
33,114
Islamabad
106,402
KPK
176,650
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South African ministers 'held hostage' during meeting with veterans

Reuters 16 Oct 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South African security forces moved in to free three government ministers who were held against their will in a Pretoria hotel during a fractious meeting with anti-apartheid veterans, officials said.

The security officers released defence minister Thandi Modise and her two colleagues after a three-hour standoff with the veterans on Thursday night and arrested at least 56 people at the scene, the NATJoints security agency said.

The agency declined to give details on the rescue operation but said no shots were fired.

Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and Mondli Gungubele, a minister in the presidency, had met the veterans to hear their grievances over compensation for their role in the anti-apartheid struggle, officials said.

When the ministers and the veterans failed to reach an agreement they decided to adjourn, Gungubele said in a video statement.

"As we were leaving the meeting, proceeding to the doors, they (the veterans) closed the doors. It is at that point when we realised that we're held hostage," Gungubele said.

"It is a situation which was averted by the security forces, very effectively and successfully," he added. He later told journalists the veterans had not used force.

A spokesperson for the Liberation Struggle War Veterans group said members had not held anyone hostage but had told the ministers not to leave until they agreed to get them a meeting with the deputy president.

"We told them that listen here guys we can't allow you to go out before you facilitate this meeting," Lwazi Mzobe told Newzroom Afrika.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJoints), which coordinates security operations, said officers had moved in after attempts to negotiate with the veterans failed.

The 56 people would probably face charges of kidnapping, the organisation added. There was no immediate statement from any of the arrested people or any lawyers representing them.

"While processing the suspects, three of them have been taken for medical checks after they complained of pains," the agency added.

Defence minister Modise also declined to go into detail on how they were rescued.

"We did not feel that our lives were at danger. We were unhappy about being refused to leave when the meeting clearly had aborted," she told journalists.

Thandi Modise Mondli Gungubele Thabang Makwetla NATJoints

Comments

Comments are closed.

South African ministers 'held hostage' during meeting with veterans

Govt increases petrol price by Rs10.49 per litre

Govt only focused on saving itself: Maryam Nawaz

UN says Taliban to announce plans for girls' education 'soon'

US offers to pay relatives of 10 killed in botched Afghan drone strike

Work on Dasu project resumes

IS claims deadly suicide attack on mosque in Kandahar

Former Iranian central bank chief sentenced to 10 years on corruption charges

Right-wing group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

Those named in the Pandora, Panama papers: SC urged to ask FBR to seek sources of funds

India fears Taliban fallout in IIOJK

Read more stories