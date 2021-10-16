Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
16 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (October 15, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 7.21 7.71
2-Week 7.25 7.75
1-Month 7.29 7.79
3-Month 7.71 7.96
6-Month 8.10 8.35
9-Month 8.38 8.88
1-Year 8.60 9.10
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
