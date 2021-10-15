ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,228
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,262,771
1,08624hr
2.03% positivity
Sindh
464,746
Punjab
437,316
Balochistan
33,108
Islamabad
106,357
KPK
176,501
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 extends gains, up another 488 points

  • Benchmark ends above 44,800 after another 1.1% increase
BR Web Desk 15 Oct 2021

After seeing its best day of the year on Thursday, the KSE-100 extended its rally to close the week on a positive note, registering a gain of 1.1% or 488 points.

The index opened positive and then briefly swung to the red before recovering to hit an intra-day high of 44,834.83.

At close on Friday, the KSE-100 Index finished with a gain of 487.85 points or 1.10% to settle at 44,821.53. The benchmark index finished with a 0.77% increase on a weekly basis.

KSE-100 sees its best day of the year, gains 1,112 points

The gain comes a day after the benchmark index increased 2.57%, its highest this year, to power past the 44,000 level with a gain of 1,111.9 points.

Expectations of successful negotiations with the International Monetary Funds (IMF) have boosted market confidence.

On the economic front, total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by a marginal $31 million on a weekly basis, showed data released by the central bank.

On the corporate front, Interloop Ltd (ILP) announced earnings for 1QFY22 at Rs2,690 million alongside an EPS of Rs3.08, up by 95% YoY and 59% QoQ, compared to Rs1,382 million and an EPS of Rs1.58 in the same period last year.

On Friday, sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 index upwards included oil and gas exploration (137.99 points), fertiliser (78.66 points), and cement (58.42 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 388.6 million on Thursday to 334.3 million on Friday. The value of the shares trade also declined, amounting to Rs11.79 billion from Rs13.09 billion on Thursday.

Service Fabrics was the volume leader with 34.26 million shares, followed by Unity Foods Limited with 26.47 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom with 25.49 million shares.

Shares of 356 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 226 registered an increase, 116 recorded a fall, while 14 remained unchanged.

stock market stocks IMF PSX KSE

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 extends gains, up another 488 points

At least 41 dead, scores injured in Kandahar mosque blast

Circular debt reason behind increase in power tariff: Hammad

IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin

SBP directs banks, regulated entities to digitise corporate payments

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17

Pakistan's rupee breaks four-day losing streak against US dollar

US to lift curbs from November 8 for vaccinated foreign travellers

British lawmaker David Amess stabbed to death in church

In meeting with World Bank chief, Pakistan reiterates resolve to address power sector woes

Kisan Portal to give voice to small farmers: PM Imran

Read more stories