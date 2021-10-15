ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,228
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,262,771
1,08624hr
2.03% positivity
Sindh
464,746
Punjab
437,316
Balochistan
33,108
Islamabad
106,357
KPK
176,501
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar recovers from two-week lows; cocoa, coffee also up

  • December arabica coffee edged up 0.3% to $2.0975 per lb
  • March London cocoa rose 0.2% to 1,824 pounds per tonne
Reuters 15 Oct 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE recovered on Friday from two week lows hit in the previous session amid improved sentiment in the wider financial markets and worries over global weather patterns.

Cocoa and coffee edged up meanwhile.

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 1.4% to 19.87 cents per lb at 1109 GMT, having touched its lowest since the end of September at 19.48 on Thursday.

A dealer cited reports from the Climate Prediction Center that La Nina conditions have developed and are expected to continue into the winter.

"Brazilian mill groups are certainly watching this after the year they saw this last season. La Nina developing is no guarantee Brazilian cane will suffer, but it could also bring more rain to India and Thailand," he said.

December white sugar rose 1.6% to $520.90 a tonne.

Raw sugar dips from multi-year highs, coffee also falls

Cocoa

March London cocoa rose 0.2% to 1,824 pounds per tonne, having hit a two week of 1,802 on Thursday.

North American cocoa grindings, an indicator of demand for the chocolate ingredient, rose 4.3% in the third quarter from a year earlier, and just 3.6% when compared with the third quarter of pre-pandemic 2019, data showed.

Dealers said the figures were far worse than expected.

They follow data earlier this week that showed Europe's third-quarter cocoa grind rose 8.7% from a year earlier but only 3.5% from Q3 2019.

December New York cocoa rose 0.8% to $2,604 a tonne, having also hit its lowest in two weeks on Thursday at $2,567.

Coffee

December arabica coffee edged up 0.3% to $2.0975 per lb, having hit $2.1515 on Tuesday, just short of a seven-year peak $2.1520.

January robusta coffee edged up 0.2% to $2,149 a tonne. The contract is nearing a four-year high of $2,180 hit late September.

Commerzbank said it expects the contracts will soon hit their recent multi-year highs again, as global shipping backlogs are sharply cutting exports from Brazil, the world's top arabica producer and second largest robusta grower.

Cocoa prices coffee prices sugar price Raw sugar prices cocoa producer coffee producer sugar demand

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar recovers from two-week lows; cocoa, coffee also up

At least 41 dead, scores injured in Kandahar mosque blast

Circular debt reason behind increase in power tariff: Hammad

IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin

SBP directs banks, regulated entities to digitise corporate payments

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17

Pakistan's rupee breaks four-day losing streak against US dollar

US to lift curbs from November 8 for vaccinated foreign travellers

British lawmaker David Amess stabbed to death in church

In meeting with World Bank chief, Pakistan reiterates resolve to address power sector woes

Kisan Portal to give voice to small farmers: PM Imran

Read more stories