ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,228
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,262,771
1,08624hr
2.03% positivity
Sindh
464,746
Punjab
437,316
Balochistan
33,108
Islamabad
106,357
KPK
176,501
Energy crisis pushes copper towards best week since 2016

  • Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.1% at $10,191.50 a tonne
Reuters 15 Oct 2021

LONDON: Copper on Friday was heading for its biggest weekly gain since 2016 as surging power prices threaten to curb supply at a time when exchange stockpiles are at rock bottom.

A rapid rise in the cost of energy and shortages of power in China have already forced zinc and aluminium smelters to cut output, pushing prices of both metals to their highest in more than a decade.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.1% at $10,191.50 a tonne at 1132 GMT, up 9% this week and nearing a record high of $10,747.50 reached in May.

High power costs are also inflationary and this is boosting demand from investors for copper and other physical commodities as a hedge, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

"It looks like we've got clear air ahead of us to that May peak," he said.

Copper prices inch lower as Chinese imports rise

Energy: The energy crisis in China, the biggest metals producer and consumer, deepened as cold weather swept into much of the country.

Impact: High power prices and potential shortages will impact supply more than demand for metals in the coming months, analysts at ANZ said.

Copper Stocks: On-warrant copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses have tumbled to 14,150 tonnes, the lowest in at least 20 years, and stocks in the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) at 41,668 tonnes are the lowest since 2009.

Copper Spread: Low stockpiles have pushed the premium for cash copper over the three month contract to $246 a tonne, the highest since 2005.

Surplus: The international zinc and copper study groups said this month they expected both metals to be oversupplied next year, but analysts say the power crisis could change that.

Zinc: LME zinc was up 5.8% at $3,733.50 a tonne after reaching $3,761, it's highest since 2007. It was up a whopping 19% this week after Belgium-based Nyrstar said it would cut production by up to 50% at its three European zinc smelters.

Aluminium: Aluminium was up 2.1% at $3,183 a tonne after touching $3,215, the highest since 2008. It was up more than 7% this week.

Other Metals: Nickel was up 2.8% at $19,825 a tonne, lead rose 1.8% to $2,340.50 and tin added 1% to $37,290.

copper producer copper price Copper export

