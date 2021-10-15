Reham Khan apologises to Zulfi Bukhari after losing defamation case in UK

Anchorperson Reham Khan apologised to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Zulfi Bukhari for making a number of claims against him, saying that she will pay substantial damages for libel and legal costs.

Reham's apology comes after losing a defamation case against Zulfi which he had filed in the United Kingdom following several allegations of corruption and nepotism she made against him.

In 2019, the anchorperson claimed that Zulfi, in connivance with PM Khan, "was involved in a corrupt plan to sell or acquire Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York at an undervalue for his benefit.

However, in her apology which she posted on her official Twitter handle, Reham said that the allegations were false and untrue as Zulfi "was not involved in any corrupt plan, fraud, nepotism or attempt to sell the hotel".

"On March 15, 2020, I retweeted a tweet and a video by Syed Tauqeer Bukhari in which it was asserted that Zulfi Bukhari had lied on television, including showing fake documents to people. It was further asserted that Zulfi Bukhari had made money by illegal and fraudulent means and used illegal means to launder it," she said.

"Zulfi Bukhari has built his wealth; such as it is, through hard work and not through any form of illegal conduct," Reham said in her apology letter.

"I unconditionally apologise to Zulfi Bukhari for the significant distress, upset and embarrassment which these publications have caused him. I have agreed to pay Zulfi Bukhari substantial damages for libel and to pay his legal costs," Reham stated.

Sharing her apology on Twitter, Zulfi wrote, "Truth always wins!" He further said that he hopes that someday they will have the same law and justice so certain media persons spreading lies and fake news can be taken to task.