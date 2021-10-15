Kisan Portal to give voice to small farmers: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Friday the Kisan Portal, saying that this will now give a voice to all farmers.

Addressing the ceremony, the PM said that 90% of farmers in the country are small farmers and they have no voice in front of the powerful.

"These small farmers have no choice but to silently deal with the injustice done to them," the PM said.

He added that it was his government's aim to address this issue and think of a way to help these farmers. He added that the government through this portal will ensure that no injustice is done to farmers.

The premier further said that calls from farmers will go directly to the chief secretary's office that would resolve their issues.

The PM further said that he wants to assure all farmers that the government stands with them and they will be given all assistance. "It is my belief that when we help our farmers, we help Pakistan."

While talking about the Kisan Card, the PM said that initiative of the government will provide direct subsidy to small farmers. He continued the health card would also benefit the farmers in treating their ailing family members.

Health, Kisan and Ehsaas cards: PM orders authorities to expedite distribution

Before there was no dedicated category for the farmers in the Citizen's Portal so their problems were not reaching the quarters concerned for redressal. However, now the Kisan Portal will play an important role to extend assistance to the farmers and address their problems.

Under Kisan Portal, a total of 123 dashboards have been established in relevant departments at the federal and provincial levels.

Adoption of modern techniques to enhance agricultural productions

Meanwhile, PM Khan said that Pakistan had reduced its research spending in the past, adding that countries that had invested in research saw increased agricultural productivity.

He stated that the government would help the farmers in adopting new techniques to increase crop yields, stressing that the prosperity of the country is linked to the prosperity of the agriculture community.

He shared that the government was working on a programme for training farmers.

PM reaffirms increased agri output commitment

The premier also contended that the country has a lot of lands but nobody thought to work on building reservoirs and dams in the past.

"Big dams are being built after 50 years. We are building dams and you will see we will give more water to farmers. It can also stop the destruction from floods," the PM said.

The PM stated that the government is making efforts to increase the country's productivity and cultivated areas, adding that the pressure on the rupee increased due to the import of 4m tonnes of wheat, sugar and pulses.

He added that in order to counter inflation, the government is focusing on growing these products in Pakistan.