ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,228
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,262,771
1,08624hr
2.03% positivity
Sindh
464,746
Punjab
437,316
Balochistan
33,108
Islamabad
106,357
KPK
176,501
China shares edge higher amid hopes for policy easing

Reuters 15 Oct 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese A-shares edged higher on Friday, trimming losses for the week, but sentiment was cautious as investors balanced expectations of policy easing against worries of a slowing economy.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.29% at 3,568.67 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.33%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.48%.

** The real estate index added 0.43% after slipping nearly 4% a day earlier, on expectations that Chinese authorities may soften tactics aimed at the troubled sector.

China stocks end lower

** China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Friday and kept their interest rates unchanged, as investors continue to speculate policymakers might need to ease monetary settings to support the economy amid risks from stagflation.

** "We see some early signs of easing measures from policy makers; that said, the scale and timing of these measures have not been enough to meaningfully reset the caution in the market so far," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.

** Energy shares jumped, with the CSI300 sub-index tracking the sector up 1.56% and the coal sub-index up 2.61% as thermal coal prices hit record highs.

** A sub-index tracking gold miners surged 4.95% on the day as the precious metal looked set for its best week in more than five months.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.66% to 8,907.68, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.83% at 25,170.47.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.15%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.74% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.32%?.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.94%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.51%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4361 per US dollar, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 6.4404.

